Wednesday on Friuli Venezia Giuliatoday (Thursday 30 March 2023) in Calabria. Il Bluesnew train hybrid produced by Hitachi Rail for the regional service of Trenitalia (Ferrovie dello Stato Group), lined up two consecutive debuts. In Friuli, the new train will initially run on the Trieste-Gorizia-Udine-Sacile and Trieste-Cervignano-Udine lines. In Calabria, the Blues will be in operation along the route Reggio Calabria-Catanzaro. With the arrival of the Blues in Calabria, after the start of the passenger service in Sicily, Tuscany, Sardinia and Friuli Venezia Giulia, Hitachi Rail’s commitment with Trenitalia continues in sustainable mobility and in equipping the country with a new fleet of trains at the forefront in terms of ecological footprint and comfort.

The characteristics of the new train

With the particularity of having a triple power supply which makes it perfectly adaptable to any type of railway line, the Blues stands out for being able to travel with diesel engines on non-electrified linescon pantograph on electrified onese with batteriesboth for driving in hybrid mode and for traveling urban sections entering and leaving stations or while parked in the stations themselves, thus avoiding the use of fuel.

The batteries also help to further improve the normal performance in terms of power. The hybrid driving mode, which conveniently combines the energy sources, also recovering it during slowdowns and braking, as well as switching off the engines in the phases of arrival, stopping and restarting from stations, makes it possible to obtain a reduction of up to 50% of fuel consumption and environmental impact, in terms of CO2 emissions, compared to current diesel trains, and at the same time, a quieter operation appreciated during stops at the station.

Attention to the environment is present right from the train design phase: 95% recyclable materials have been chosen, raw materials from recycling, on-board technologies that allow energy consumption to be reduced to a minimum.

The plan of Friuli Venezia Giulia

The introduction of the Blues in Friuli Venezia Giulia is part of the large overall investment plan, equal to approx 400 million euros, aimed at improving the offer of services for commuters. A planning that includes over 270 million for the renewal of the fleet (of which 137 million to be paid by Trenitalia and 133.4 million from state resources assigned to the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region).