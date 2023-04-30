After Germany – shoe chain Reno also files for bankruptcy in Switzerland – News

The shoe retail chain Reno has also filed for bankruptcy in Switzerland.

It is unclear what will become of the 65 employees and the 16 branches.

The step of the Swiss offshoot follows the parent company in Germany and the subsidiary in Austria.

It is not possible to say how things will continue, as Reno Switzerland reports. “Now we have to get an overview of everything,” said Reno CFO Dieter Metz, quoted in the communiqué. The search for investors was unsuccessful.

The Swiss branches were caught up with the same problems as in Germany and Austria. As a result of non-deliveries, the shelves were empty and there was no sales. Due to changed consumer behavior, rising energy costs, inflation and the effects of the Ukraine war, only bankruptcy remained.

The parent company in Germany had already initiated insolvency proceedings at the end of March, just six months after a change of ownership. The branches in Switzerland and Austria were initially not affected. Reno operated around 180 stores with around 1,000 employees.



