After IT disruption – Production starts again at Volkswagen – News

The network problems at Volkswagen (VW) have been resolved. A global IT disruption paralyzed the group’s central network on Wednesday.

“The IT infrastructure problems in the Volkswagen network were resolved during the night and the network is working stably again,” said a spokesman for the car manufacturer. The company is restarting the affected applications.

The global production network is starting and production should take place as planned. Individual systems could still be affected in a transition phase. There are still no signs that external influences caused the disruption.

On Wednesday evening, the group initially reported disruptions at the German production sites in Wolfsburg, Emden, Zwickau and Osnabrück. The component plants in Kassel, Braunschweig and Salzgitter were also affected.

There were also problems at Audi

The VW subsidiary Audi was also affected by the IT disruption, as a spokeswoman said on Wednesday evening at the request of the dpa news agency. The extent to which this was the case was still being investigated at this point.

Total failure at VW rival Toyota at the end of August

At the end of August, VW’s rival Toyota was affected by a total failure. At the Japanese car giant, technical problems led to a complete loss of production in Japan for about a day. An error in the parts order management system was to blame.

It was later said that the cause was insufficient storage space on servers. It was emphasized that the incident was not a cyber attack.

Toyota had to close all of its factories in March last year after its domestic supplier Kojima Industries suffered a system failure caused by a cyber attack. All 28 Toyota production lines in the 14 factories were also affected, affecting the production of around 13,000 vehicles.

The company was also forced to temporarily halt part of its operations in July after a cyberattack on a computer system at the port of Nagoya, a Toyota hub, disrupted port services for two days.

“The belts have stopped everywhere since this afternoon – all over the world. “Audi and VW are affected,” she told the dpa on Wednesday evening. “We have a huge problem.”

How this came about is still unclear. Anything from a breakdown to a hacker attack is possible. According to initial analyses, an attack from outside is unlikely, according to the VW spokesman.

