© Reuters After Ma Huateng’s call, Tencent disclosed the details of anti-corruption: more than 100 people were dismissed in one year, and 16 people were transferred to the public security organs



Image source: Tuchong Creative

On the morning of January 16, Sunshine Tencent released the 2022 Tencent Group Anti-Fraud Announcement. There were more than 70 cases of violations of the “Tencent High Line” throughout the year. More than 100 people were dismissed for violating the “Tencent High Line”. 16 people were transferred to the public security agency for suspected crimes. .

Every year, Tencent will publicize the internal anti-corruption results of the past year. Compared with previous years, Tencent stated that the number of cases and personnel investigated and dealt with in 2022 has increased compared with 2021. In response to corruption, fraud and other issues within the company, Tencent’s anti-fraud investigation department continued to strengthen its crackdown, and investigated and dealt with a series of cases. Violation cases with common problems.

Times Finance and Economics found that among the 18 typical cases disclosed by Tencent this time, seeking benefits for external companies and external personnel, and collecting benefits from them accounted for the largest proportion, a total of 10 cases. At the same time, Tencent added 23 merchants that will never cooperate The main body, in some cases, external bribery personnel were also punished; followed by embezzlement and misappropriation of company assets, a total of 7 cases; 1 case of extorting property from suppliers.

Among them, producer Zhang received the longest sentence. The notice mentioned that Zhang, the former PCG film and television content production department that was notified earlier, took advantage of his position to seek benefits for external companies, and received benefits from external companies, and was transferred to the public security organ for handling. Personnel accepting bribes shall be sentenced to three years in prison; external bribery companies shall be sentenced to a fine of 100,000 yuan for the crime of offering bribes to non-state functionaries, and the legal representative of the company shall be sentenced to two years in prison.

The case mainly involves Tencent’s internal PCG (platform and content business group), CSIG (cloud and smart industry business group), IEG (interactive entertainment business group), and CDG (corporate development business group). Among them, PCG is still the hardest-hit area of ​​Tencent’s anti-corruption, and 10 cases come from this business group, accounting for more than 55%.

PCG is the business group with the most business and the largest scale within Tencent. Since its establishment in 2018, the business group has integrated almost all social, tools and content products under Tencent except WeChat. However, the development of this department in recent years has obviously fallen short of Ma Huateng’s expectations.

At the Tencent internal staff meeting held on December 15, 2022, Ma Huateng once bluntly stated that there is not much time left for certain businesses of PCG. He used Tencent News as an example. Even if the logo on the roof of the Tencent Building is still the logo of Tencent.com, as long as it cannot be responsible for its own profits and losses, the company may still cut the project. According to a later report, at the end of 2022, all PCG businesses will struggle to turn losses into profits through layoffs and budget pressures. Some businesses, such as Tencent Video, will be profitable for the first time.

In addition, Tencent’s window department CSIG, game department IEG, and CDG advertising and marketing service line, which is transforming into the industrial Internet, also have three employees who have been notified this time for embezzling company assets and collecting benefits from outsiders.

In the context of Tencent’s overall cost reduction and efficiency increase, Tencent’s anti-corruption work will be further strengthened in 2023.

Previously at the internal staff meeting, Ma Huateng used the words “scared to death after watching it” and “shocking” to describe the seriousness of the internal corruption problem. It pointed out that after the company’s strict investigation this year, many problems were exposed, and middle-level cadres were involved.

Ma Huateng said that the failure of many businesses is not because of problems with managers or business direction, but because of too many loopholes in corruption and the business has been hollowed out. “The team thinks about how much money they can make every day, and then helps the company do some business, which is meaningless.”

In order to deal with this problem, Tencent began to introduce digital capabilities into anti-fraud. It is reported that Tencent has collected all the data of reimbursement and external suppliers, and the internal audit and internal control of big data analysis can find most of the low-level problems. Tencent will continue to build this ability in 2023.