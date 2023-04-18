After Mattei and MSI, on April 25 Meloni pays tribute to Buozzi and Matteotti

Around April 25, the day of victory of democrats, anti-fascists and patriots

In the imminent anniversary of the LiberationGiorgia Meloni, in my opinion, could give two important and significant signals in the direction of that real and not partial reconciliation of which she spoke, recalling the children of a member of the MSI, Mario Mattei, victims of the Primavalle stake , provoked by activists of Potere Operaio.

These signals would demonstrate the Prime Minister’s respect for the collective memory of April 25th. This anniversary is remembered as the victory day of democrats, anti-fascists and patriots (a term Meloni often uses) on the German oppressors, flanked by the servile and ruthless fascists.

Subscribe to the newsletter

