After more than seven years of process development and trial production, Sai Microelectronics MEMS-OCS has launched commercial scale mass production_Stock Channel_Securities Star

Silex Microelectronics Launches Commercial-scale Mass Production of MEMS-OCS

Silex Microelectronics (300456) announced on the evening of December 24 that its wholly-owned subsidiary Silex of Sweden has received a bulk purchase order for optical link switching devices (OCS) from customers, which means that MEMS-OCS has started commercial-scale mass production.

After more than seven years of process development and trial production, Sai Microelectronics’ MEMS-OCS has finally launched commercial-scale mass production.

Optical link switching components received orders

Recently, Silex Microsystems AB, a subsidiary of Silex Microelectronics, completed the process and performance verification of an OCS (optical link switching device) manufactured for a customer using the MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) process. After receiving a bulk purchase order from the customer on December 22, Sweden’s Silex began commercial-scale mass production of MEMS-OCS.

According to reports, Sai Microelectronics’ MEMS-OCS process development and trial production took a total of more than 7 years, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history.

Increase Independent Research and Development

Sweden’s Silex, as the world‘s leading pure MEMS foundry company, was acquired by Sai Microelectronics in 2016. The company ranks first among global MEMS pure foundry manufacturers and has been serving giant manufacturers in various fields around the world. The company’s subsidiary, Sailex Beijing, has been put into operation and continues to promote production capacity climbing.

Sai Microelectronics has also made progress in MEMS technology, with a particular focus on increasing investment in R&D. The company aims to provide high-quality MEMS process development and wafer manufacturing services for its customers.

Adjustments to Fundraising Projects

There have been changes in Sai Microelectronics’ fixed-term investment project to increase MEMS in 2021. The company plans to establish a new holding subsidiary, Haichuang Weiyuan, in Huairou District, Beijing, and allocate unused raised funds and interest income to the raised investment project through Haichuang Micro-Yuan.

The adjustments in the fundraising projects are aimed at improving the efficiency of the use of raised funds and making full use of the company’s resources in line with the overall development plan of Sai Microelectronics.

With the launch of commercial-scale mass production of MEMS-OCS, Sai Microelectronics is expected to strengthen its position in the MEMS industry and continue to drive innovation and technological advancements in this field.

