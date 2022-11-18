Another wave of Twitter Inc. employees began posting farewell letters on Thursday, after an ultimatum from Elon Musk passed the deadline in which he asked employees to either commit to “long and intense hours” or resign.

Many employees had spent the past day weighing their options after they discovered early Wednesday morning that they had been told in an e-mail sent the night before by Musk that they had until 5 p.m. A good form, stating whether they want to stay with the company and are willing to “quarterly hardcore”. Unwilling employees will receive severance pay equivalent to three months’ salary, Musk said.

The total number of departing employees is not yet known. After the Thursday deadline passed and the resignation became visible, Twitter emailed employees that the company would temporarily close the building, effective immediately. The office will reopen on Monday, the email said.

According to The Wall Street Journal (The…