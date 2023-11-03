After rising in September – Inflation remains unchanged at 1.7 percent in October – News

Inflation in Switzerland remained unchanged at 1.7 percent in October. This was announced by the Federal Statistical Office (BFS). It continues to be within the range of 0 to 2 percent targeted by the Swiss National Bank (SNB). According to experts, the SNB can therefore sit back for the time being.

Annual inflation had increased slightly in September. Before that, it had fallen significantly from over 3 percent for months, although in June it fell below the 2 percent mark for the first time since January 2022.

Compared to the previous month, the national consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.1 percent to 106.4 points in October. According to the BFS, this is due to various factors, including higher prices for heating oil and air transport. However, the prices for the hotel industry and gasoline have fallen.

“Quite relaxed pricing environment”

“The price environment remains quite relaxed,” is the conclusion of Raiffeisen economist Alexander Koch. Energy prices stabilized again after the previous surge in oil prices, and food inflation continued to slow in October.

On the other hand, service prices made a slightly larger contribution to the annual rate, said Koch. However, the increase during the autumn holidays was largely concentrated in travel prices. “Broader and stronger second-round effects cannot be determined,” says the Raiffeisen expert.

No further interest rate steps expected

Safra Sarasin economist Karsten Junius takes a similar view: The only moderate increase in service prices month-on-month shows him that rising wages “do not exert excessive inflationary pressure”.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) can therefore feel vindicated that it did not raise the key interest rate in September, Junius continued. He does not expect any interest rate hikes at the next monetary policy assessment in December.

According to the latest inflation figures, UBS economist Alessandro Bee also assumes that the SNB’s key interest rate will remain stable – for December and beyond. This applies even though inflation is expected to rise significantly again in the coming months.

According to Bee, energy prices are likely to contribute to this, after oil prices have risen again in the last few months. But inflation in the service sector is also likely to increase, according to the UBS expert, for example due to rent adjustments, and in the new year also due to higher VAT. Nevertheless, his conclusion is: “It cannot be said that inflation would still surprise at the moment and that the SNB would therefore be forced to react.”

