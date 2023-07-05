Economy After seven years

Anna Herrhausen leaves Deutsche Bank – non-profit organization closes

Status: 3:41 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Anna Herrhausen has been Managing Director of the Alfred Herrhausen Society since 2016

Source: dpa-infocom GmbH

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Anna Herrhausen, the daughter of the murdered Deutsche Bank boss Alfred Herrhausen, leaves the company. According to reports, there should have been a dispute over the financing. This means the end for the non-profit Alfred Herrhausen Society, which she previously managed.

Prominent departure from Deutsche Bank: Anna Herrhausen, the daughter of the then Deutsche Bank boss Alfred Herrhausen, who was murdered in 1989, is leaving Germany’s largest financial institution. Anna Herrhausen, who has been managing director of the non-profit Alfred Herrhausen Gesellschaft (AHG) named after her father since October 2016, has decided to “resign her mandate as managing director and to leave Deutsche Bank in mid-August,” the Dax group announced on Wednesday Frankfurt with. As the “Handelsblatt“ reported that there should have been disagreement about the budget.

The departure of Anna Herrhausen also means the end for the Alfred Herrhausen Society: Deutsche Bank “fundamentally asked itself about the perspective of the AHG”, which had previously worked parallel to the institute’s commitment in the area of ​​social responsibility. “In this context, the bank has decided to focus more and not to continue the AHG beyond 2023,” said the money house.

also read

The Alfred Herrhausen Society, which is supported by Deutsche Bank, has been dealing with socio-political issues since 1992 and, according to its own statements, wants to make a contribution to democracy, freedom and progress in this way.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

