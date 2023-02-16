Berlusconi, the only man who can re-found the right

Acquitted for the umpteenth time, once again a senator, at the age of 86 the Cavaliere lives his blue years with serenity. However, there is a sour note, a perfectible detail that could make the difference, not for him, but for us Italians. Out of nowhere, he invented a party and managed it like him, that is, like a master father. Worthy and less worthy people have been part of it and have held important positions both in Italy and in the European Union. Today iThe party is a rotting corpse, a putrid sewer where folk characters, professional politicians wallow (ironically: the category most detested by the Knight) and anthropomorphic nullities.

Thus, even Silvio Berlusconi’s sneeze seems like the roar of a lion compared to the bleating of his MPs. Incommendable man, for better or for worse above (or below) everything, the Knight has a rare gift: humanity. For thirty years I didn’t vote because of him: perhaps mine was snobbery, or perhaps disillusionment (or rather, the certainty that such a man would always and in any case put his own interests before those of the nation).

No, I have not been seduced by the left (like many lay friends). But rightly or wrongly I have always considered the Arcore tycoon an insurmountable obstacle on the way to the establishment of a modern right in Italy. Looking at how the right has evolved, I think I’ve got it right. Nonetheless, today I feel like writing, for future reference, that Silvio Berlusconi is the only Italian who could re-found the right in the sense I wished.

His declarations about the war – immediately denied by his entourage, who now treat him as a picturesque dot – confirm that he is the only outsider with a political vision. Outsider because he doesn’t need funding from lobbies he can afford to say what he thinks, political vision because in his attack on Zelensky he perfectly intercepted the hopes of many Italians disgusted by Joe Biden.

Right and left are now completely interchangeable, operated like puppets by the Deep State, by the lobbies and equally supported by the greatest mystification campaign in history. For both, Italy’s role is to be a docile and submissive colony, home to indispensable military bases for the Americans, inhabited by folkloric people incapable of understanding the contemporary world.

From the unification of Italy to today we have been a sort of British or American protectorate, at the mercy of our protectors. In a truly memorable speech, Professor Jeffrey Sachs tells how the United States is the only nation capable of canceling the public debt of other sovereign nations. He takes the example of Poland, but it is clear that the reasoning could be applied to Italy (or poor Greece). International financial institutions are the armed wing of globalist politics, exemplary of the dismissal of Silvio Berlusconi in 2011, a real coup.

They don’t rule the markets (as naive economists say) they rule a few human beings who manage unimaginable assets (the 21 trillion managed by BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street are an example). Today, these human beings have an ambitious goal: to seize the riches of the Russian Federation, after Vladimir Putin derailed the first attempt made at the time of Egor Gajdar and Boris Yeltsin.

The entire Western world espoused Zelensky’s cause and the anthropomorphic nullities hasten to deny the declarations of the old Knight. But he said a sacrosanct truth because he knows how the world goes and (above all) knows that by now the Americans have staked everything on Giorgia Meloni, presented at the Aspen Institute by Giulio Tremonti, a new Brutus who did not hesitate to deny his Caesar .

And this is the sour note, the perfectible detail: Silvio Berlusconi could really, for once, be the nation’s spokesman, the champion of the majority of Italians who are against the war. It would be his political masterpiece, it would perhaps even be the birth of a truly sovereign right wing less dominated by the United States and the European Union. Instead it tolerates the rotting corpse, the putrid sewer that has become Forza Italia and the anthropomorphic nothingness that believes itself to be its leader.

