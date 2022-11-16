Behind the sharp price fluctuations is the trading environment that has continued to deteriorate since the epic short squeeze in March. As liquidity is low, any news and a weaker dollar will amplify nickel price fluctuations. The LME is stepping up its monitoring of nickel transactions, raising initial margins by 28%.

In just three days this week, nickel futures have become the focus of attention due to exceptionally large fluctuations. The world‘s largest metals exchange, the London Metal Exchange (LME), is stepping up monitoring efforts to prevent a repeat of the crisis detonated by “demon nickel” more than eight months ago.

On Monday, after the “Oolong incident” of the explosion in Zhongwei’s Indonesian factory, Lunni surged 15% in intraday trading and hit the daily limit. After that, the increase narrowed to 3.4%, and finally closed up more than 7%. On Tuesday, the nickel mine on the Pacific island of New Caledonia, which supplies Tesla, cut its expected nickel production by a quarter. Dayron Nickel closed up nearly 5%, closing above $30,000 for the first time in half a year, closing for the sixth consecutive day. It has risen nearly 25% in five trading days.

On Wednesday, Lunni fell more than 10% in intraday trading, falling to US$26,760/ton at a new daily low, an intraday drop of 12%, the largest intraday drop since the big short squeeze broke out in March this year.

Coincidentally, the surge in nickel prices in the first two days of this week has already reminded people of the “epic short squeeze” in March. Lunni once soared nearly 250% in just two days from March 7 to 8, and the intraday price climbed to a record high of US$101,365/ton. The short-squeeze market continued to force the LME to “unplug the network cable” urgently-announced the suspension of all nickel contract transactions, and canceled the transactions at and after 0:00 on the 8th, UK time, and did not resume trading until March 16.

Media commented that the soaring price of nickel has highlighted that the trading environment for nickel has continued to deteriorate since March.

Trading sources believe the recent volatility in nickel prices is evidence that the nickel market has been plagued by low liquidity since the LME suspended nickel trading for a period of time in March and canceled billions of dollars in nickel trades.

The market remains very thin, said Geordie Wilkes, director of research at metals brokerage Sucden Financial. What we are witnessing is the effects of low liquidity playing out right in front of us.

In the past six months, the trading volume of Lunni has decreased by one third, and the low liquidity environment has amplified fluctuations

Wall Street has previously mentioned that the extremely tense supply and demand fundamentals met “sanction rumors”, which intensified short covering and created a historic short squeeze in March. The market believes that Volkswagen, Glencore, and some hedge funds and other market participants with considerable long positions in nickel have jointly promoted the surge in nickel prices, and will accumulate a large number of short nickel orders for hedging. The world‘s largest nickel producer Shang Qingshan Holdings was cornered.

After Lunni’s epic short squeeze, Tsingshan’s partner JPMorgan Chase was revealed in April to be evaluating business with some commodity clients. At that time, the media believed that as one of the largest participants in the global commodity market and the largest participant in the global metal market, JPMorgan Chase’s move may lead to its reduction of commodity trading activities, and further outflow of funds from the Lunni market.

Before this week’s surge, trading volume in the Lunni three-month futures contract had fallen by 30% in six months since March, according to Bloomberg data. This also reflects that the enthusiasm for market transactions has dropped significantly after the big short squeeze.

Different from March, the sharp rise of Lunni this week has not yet set off a big battle between long and short. As a raw material for the production of stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries, Lunni’s recent surge is inseparable from China’s epidemic prevention trends and favorable policy news for the real estate market. The weakening of the US dollar is also part of the driving force.

But Nikhil Shah, head of nickel research at consultancy CRU, believes the string of good news doesn’t justify the recent surge, with a sharp correction likely in the coming months.

Some nickel traders believe that the main driver of nickel’s surge is the U.S. dollar, because the impact of a weaker U.S. dollar will be amplified in an environment of low nickel futures liquidity. “Any supply-side issues are irrelevant.”

LME beware of a repeat of the crisis

Although the “Demon Nickel” incident ended with Tsingshan sharply reducing its exposure and its partner JP Morgan Chase admitting a loss of US$120 million, this unprecedented short-squeeze market has caused the century-old LME to encounter the biggest crisis in decades. It was scrutinized by British regulators in early April, and the aftermath remained unresolved until June. The LME was sued by the well-known Wall Street “vulture” and hedge fund Elliott for illegal handling of short squeezes.

The recent fluctuations in nickel prices have made the market more concerned about the sharp decrease in liquidity in the market after the short squeeze. The lessons of March are vivid. The LME has recently stepped up scrutiny of nickel trading in the face of a recent sharp increase in volatility.

A spokesman for the LME said on Wednesday that the exchange’s monitoring had been stepped up to ensure market participants traded properly. LME also informed that after the market close on Friday, the initial margin for nickel trading will be raised to $6,100/ton, an increase of 28% from the current level.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.