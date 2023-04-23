After Taiwan, the government tour also in Seoul and Tokyo

The mission of officials from the Ministry of Industry and Made in Italy does not stop in Taiwan. The next stops are Seoul and then Tokyo. As it turns out at the Truth, as happened during the visit to Taipei, the meetings will be with top managers of private companies engaged in the development and production of microchips. On the island disputed by China, the interlocutors were the Tsmc, Psmc and Vis. The sector leader in Korea is Samsung, while the Japanese market is much more fragmented.

The tour certainly serves to forfeit ideas and knowledge and serves to launch what the minister did yesterday Adolfo Urso explained to be the microelectronics plan. “The government is working on setting up a national plan on microelectronics”, explained the minister during a conference in Pavia dedicated precisely to this high-tech sector (an event which was attended, among others, together to the president of Assolombarda, Alessandro Spada). It is a Plan that “I will bring to the Council of Ministers”, he assured bear. After the recent European green light to the so-called Chips Act on the production of microprocessors, “we will create an Italian Chips Act that addresses and declines the objectives” of that package of rules “in the reality of our country”, added the minister, for whom this The move will make Italy “even more attractive as regards investments in the sector”.

The Pavia model for Italy and the world

The meeting was part of the program of “Pavia Capital of Corporate Culture 2023”. An appointment that saw the participation of various representatives of the local political world and numerous entrepreneurs starting from Nicola Cardenas, president of the Pavia office of Assolombarda. “Pavia is the model we want to bring to Italy and the world,” he continued bear. A model of participation and collaboration between university and business to be replicated in other territories. It is vital that, alongside the excellence of all time, we must also put value on that innovative knowledge related to digital”.

“The appointment of Pavia as Capital of Corporate Culture for 2023 is a great opportunity to spread the values ​​of corporate culture and promote local economies with a strong industrial vocation”, he added Belongs. The reference is precisely to the microelectronics district, a unicum capable of making the territory attractive and competitive by making a strong contribution to a sector that also makes Lombardy the first region in Italy in terms of size with 667 local units, over 13,000 employees and 940 million of exports.

Bringing home high-end productions

Two leading companies. Inventum and StMicroelectronics. It is clear that if you add up the tour of the ministry’s executives, yesterday’s announcements and the European CIP 7 plan for innovation, you create a reindustrialization perimeter. Or at least an attempt to bring high-level productions back home. It should also be added that the 2023 budget law provided for the establishment of a foundation called the “Italian Center for the Design of Semiconductor Integrated Circuits” which serves to promote the design and development of integrated circuits, “strengthen the system of professional training in the field of microelectronics and ensure the establishment of a network of universities, research centers and companies which favors innovation and technological transfer in the sector”.

The Ministries of Economy and Finance, Business and Made in Italy, University and Research are the founding members of the Center which has funds of 10 million for the current year and 25 million euros for each of the years from 2024 to 2030. Elements of a puzzle which, if successful, would help Italy pass the Silk Road agreement signed by the government of Joseph Conte in 2019. The deal will expire in March next year. Parading infrastructures and strategic sectors would be important to restore an Atlantic balance that those Grillini years questioned, even trying to import the 5G technology of two giants such as Huawei and Zte into Italy.