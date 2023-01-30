Listen to the audio version of the article

After Tesla, Ford also arrives, so much so that the hypothesis is strengthened that a price war has begun on the market after a long phase of supply crisis and sustained prices. The American manufacturer is ramping up production of the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover and is also reducing the prices of the electric model by up to 8.8% on some versions. The decision comes a few weeks after the price reduction practiced by Tesla on some models.

The microchip crisis isn’t actually over yet but the manufacturers, for now the American ones, are choosing to take advantage of the simplified supply chain for electric cars, the drop in the prices of electronic components and intervene on prices. But the theme is also another: Ford has also said that the price reductions are part of the company’s plan to keep the vehicle competitive in a rapidly changing market.

“We don’t give ground to anyone,” said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer of Ford’s electric vehicle business. It is a move that looks on the one hand to the competitor with stars and stripes and on the other, perhaps, to a market “frightened” by the possibility that the barriers to Made in China cars will definitively collapse – as happened twenty years ago for the Japanese or Korean models – which boast mature technologies, in the electric field, and competitive prices.

The choice of the Ford manufacturer was to reduce customer waiting times and cut the prices of the Mach-E – a model which is the direct competitor of Tesla’s Model Y – from 1.2 to 8.8%, equal in absolute value at “discounts” of between $600 and $5,900.

In Italy, the market has so far been characterized by a sharp rise in prices, confirmed by the latest survey by the Fleet&Mobility Study Center relating to the average price of a car, which jumped to 26,000 euros with an increase of 7% compared to 24,300 euros in 2021, equal at +24% compared to 2019. A trend that characterized the entire European market. Now, however, the choice of Tesla, which has reduced prices on the EMEA market, which is also joined by Ford, changes the scenario.