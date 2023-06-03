After the acquisition, Italo pushes on the integration with Itabus

Italo presents the novelties for the summer, in the name of intermodality. The railway company, which it acquired and integrated a month ago And so (long-distance road transport company), from 21 June it will offer train-road travel connections, with the convenience of a single ticket valid for both vehicles. As of today, combinations are open for sale on all Italo channels: website, Italo Treno app, mobile site, Pronto Italo, station ticket offices and travel agencies. News that will concern, at the moment, the main summer tourist destinations in Campania, Puglia and Sicily which will be accessible from the big cities of the centre-north.

There will be one line dedicated to Pompeii and Sorrento, making the change at the Naples Afragola station. Two outward journeys and 2 return journeys that will connect the wonders of Campania to Rome, Florence, Bologna, Reggio Emilia, Milan and Turin.

As for the Puglia, the towns of Polignano a Mare, Porto Cesareo, Nardò and Gallipoli will be served: you will arrive at the Bari station and then go towards the beaches. Also in this case 4 daily services (2 outward and 2 return), which will allow travelers to reach Puglia from Turin, Milan, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Florence and Rome.

Then there is the Sicily, a destination for holidaymakers from all over the world. The destinations of Giardini Naxos-Taormina, Catania, Enna, Caltanissetta, Agrigento, Milazzo, Cefalù and Palermo will be served: by train to Villa San Giovanni and from there, with Itabus, you will take the ferry to arrive in Sicily. 4 daily connections (2 to go and 2 to return) to connect the island to Milan, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Naples and Salerno.

A new opportunity for travellers, to use shared, sustainable and comfortable vehicles such as Italo trains and Itabus coaches, purchasing everything in a single transaction, having pre-established connections and times designed to facilitate travel and satisfy the different needs of passengers. A intermodal service, the one offered by the Italo group, which can boast a fleet of 51 trains and 100 buses, active 24 hours a day all year round. (Ticker)