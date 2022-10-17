Viewpoint Traditional department stores and retail formats are declining, and the sales of duty-free goods has become the hottest topic in the domestic consumer market in recent years. “Island duty-free” is one of the important parts.

At the end of September, Hainan Haikou International Duty Free City and Wangfujing International Duty Free Port in Wanning City, two outlying island duty-free shops were approved according to procedures, and the number of Hainan outlying island duty-free shops increased to 12.

Haikou International Duty Free City is invested and constructed by China CDFG. It is located in the new seaport area of ​​Haikou City, with an operating area of ​​191,500 square meters. At present, the decoration, personnel training and information system construction of the duty-free city are all ready and ready for opening.

The operating area of ​​Wangfujing International Duty Free Port is expected to be 102,500 square meters. The operator, Wangfujing, is stepping up its renovation and stocking, and it is planned to open in January 2023.

In addition to consumer concept companies applying for duty-free licenses and opening duty-free shops, companies such as Gree and Haiqi Group are also increasingly entering the duty-free track.

Under the fierce competition, another way to transfer foreign products to domestic sales – cross-border retailing, has gradually become the last wave.

Cross-border e-commerce new retail

On October 16th, Hunan’s first cross-border e-commerce new retail complex, You’a Cross-border Hui, launched its trial operation. Local consumers can buy “fidelity” global products under the supervision of the customs at a price lower than nearly 30% in the domestic market. good stuff.

It is understood that, as the first cross-border e-commerce new retail complex in Hunan, during the trial operation of YouA Cross-border Hui, some merchants adopted the new cross-border e-commerce retail model.

The specific process is as follows: E-commerce enterprises apply for guarantee for online shopping bonded imported goods from the bonded warehouse in Huanghua Comprehensive Bonded Zone through a single-window bonded display, and display them in the new retail store of the Import and Export Commodity Exhibition Center.

Consumers go to the store to buy products, verify their identity information and complete the online order payment, and send the four information of “customer order, payment process, logistics information and declaration list” to the customs through the Changsha electronic port in real time; after the customs release , you can realize the supervision and shopping experience of consumers “offline display and purchase, on-site order, real-time delivery in the area”.

The above process is also a method commonly used by cross-border e-commerce. Relevant information shows that Tmall International and Jingdong International also use this method. In the whole process, the bonded warehouse plays a larger role, the convenience of cross-border e-commerce retailing is improved, and the market popularity can also be rapidly increased.

On December 27, 2021, the YouA cross-border e-commerce new retail project was signed at the Changsha Free Trade Airport Zone Import and Export Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center. The strategic cooperation of all directions will jointly build a high-end consumption center in the free trade zone featuring cross-border e-commerce new retail. It is planned to be put into operation on May 1, 2022.

In May of this year, the project did not open as scheduled. At the online performance briefing of YouA held that month, there were still investors who asked the management of YouA about the opening. Hu Shuo, director and president of YouA, said that he was affected by the Changsha epidemic. The opening date of the project is being negotiated with Changsha Comprehensive Bonded Area.

According to public information, You-A Cross-Border Club covers a total area of ​​105,000 square meters and has a total investment of 680 million yuan. It is located in the core area of ​​Changsha Free Trade Airport Zone, east of the main checkpoint of Huanghua Comprehensive Bonded Zone, and adjacent to Changsha Huanghua International Airport. A key construction project in the provincial free trade zone, it is also the only cross-border new retail experience center in Hunan with a business model of “inside the red line, outside the fence, and store in front and warehouse in the back”. This location advantage will greatly shorten the process time and improve the shopping experience.

According to the relevant person in charge of YouA Cross-border Hui, the business hours during the trial operation are from 10:00 to 18:00. After the goods are purchased, they can be delivered in real time by unmanned vehicles in the area within 3-5 minutes, realizing the second customs clearance of the purchased goods. model. At the same time, a cross-border e-commerce new retail pick-up point is set up on the first floor of the cross-border e-commerce, and consumers can scan the code to get the goods in as soon as 15 minutes.

At present, the first batch of 10 stores such as YouA Overseas Shopping Pop-up Store, German Zuobergen Home Furnishings, and TOMORROW International have been officially unveiled, covering 10,000 kinds of imported hot-selling products from dozens of countries on five continents.

During the New Year’s Day next year, YouA Cross-border Club will be officially launched.

The battle over duty-free sales

According to industry insiders, the competitive relationship between cross-border retail and duty-free retail is mainly reflected in sales forms, prices and categories. From the point of view of the shopping threshold, the outlying island duty-free is mainly aimed at the tourists in Hainan. Only the outlying island information can be used for consumption, and the goods can be picked up when the outlying island is left. At present, there are 9 outlying island duty-free shops in operation in Hainan Island.

Cross-border stores are not limited, and can better meet the consumer needs in daily scenarios.

In terms of price, the products of the duty-free shops in the outlying islands are exempt from customs duties, consumption tax and value-added tax, while the cross-border e-commerce retail duty-free scope only includes customs duties, and the consumption tax and value-added tax are levied at 70%.

In terms of categories, on July 1, 2020, the new duty-free policy for outlying islands in Hainan was implemented. The duty-free shopping quota for outlying islands was increased from 30,000 yuan to 100,000 yuan, and the variety of duty-free commodities was increased from 38 to 45. The 8,000-yuan tax-free limit for a single item was cancelled. , 7 categories of duty-free commodities including bird’s nest, alcohol and mobile phones have been added.

The cross-border e-commerce retail coverage is wider and richer, but the annual consumption limit is lower than that of duty-free shops.

In July this year, Haikou Customs released data. Since the adjustment of the duty-free policy for outlying islands in Hainan, as of the end of June, Haikou Customs has supervised a total of 90.6 billion yuan in sales of outlying islands’ duty-free commodities, 125 million pieces sold, 12.28 million shopping tourists, and an average daily shopping amount. 124 million yuan, an increase of 257% over that before the implementation of the New Deal. The top three commodities by sales amount are cosmetics, watches and jewelry.

In the view of some people, the future confrontation and competition between cross-border e-commerce retail and duty-free retail is unavoidable.

In the prospectus submitted by China CDF in June, only 26% of the stores temporarily closed since the new crown epidemic have resumed normal operations, and 11% have resumed operations with reduced capacity, but the remaining 63% of stores are still temporarily closed. closed state. Under this circumstance, CDFG still achieved growth, with revenue of 48.013 billion yuan, 52.598 billion yuan and 67.676 billion yuan respectively from 2019 to 2021.

The key is to develop an online business.

In 2021, the online sales revenue of CDFG will be 8.283 billion yuan, and the taxable online sales revenue will be 23.581 billion yuan. In addition, the shopping mini-programs developed by CDF, such as “CDF Sunrise”, “cdf membership purchase” and “cdf membership purchase Hainan”, also carried out a number of consumption activities. For example, the “cdf member buys Hainan” applet has also loosened the ties to consumers, and the threshold for information on outlying islands has been lifted.

The online distribution of duty-free shops will inevitably cause border friction with cross-border e-commerce retail. The advantage of the latter lies in the expanded scope of the comprehensive e-commerce pilot area.

In July this year, the 17th meeting of the Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee reviewed and approved “Several Measures to Deepen the Reform and Innovation of the China (Hunan) Pilot Free Trade Zone”, clarified 15 innovative measures, and accelerated the formation of the Hunan Pilot Free Trade Zone system. new advantages of openness. Among them, it is proposed to vigorously introduce new retail brand headquarters and regional headquarters at home and abroad, and strive to set up characteristic duty-free shops in the city in the pilot free trade zone.

Affected by the news, China CDFG, Wangfujing and other new retail and duty-free concept stocks rose, among which YouA shares rose by the daily limit.

In September this year, the State Council Information Office held a regular briefing on the State Council’s policies to support the stable development of foreign trade. Wang Shouwen, the International Trade Negotiator and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce, revealed that the scope of the cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot zone will be expanded.

According to statistics, since 2017, my country’s cross-border e-commerce import and export has increased by 10 times in five years. In order to support the healthy and sustainable innovation and development of cross-border e-commerce, 132 cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot zones have been established in 6 batches, covering the whole country. 30 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities).

It is also worth mentioning that on July 24, 2020, Friendship Group announced that the controlling shareholder Hunan Friendship Apollo Holdings Co., Ltd. submitted a request to the relevant government departments to apply for the qualification to operate duty-free goods in the Hunan market.

Recently, another investor asked questions on the investor interaction platform about the latest progress in the application for tax-free licenses. The company responded to this. Regarding the application of the controlling shareholder for the business qualification of duty-free goods, the relevant departments of the controlling shareholder have been following up on the matter. If there is any substantive progress, the company will strictly comply with relevant laws and regulations to promptly perform the disclosure obligation on the relevant progress of the above-mentioned matters.

At the 2021 annual performance briefing in May this year, YouA also responded to the advantages of the controlling shareholder in applying for a tax-free license: the largest shareholder of the controlling shareholder is state-owned; the company has overseas luxury brand supply chain resources; the company has several Ten years of mature high-end department store business experience.

If a new tax-free license is added on the basis of the existing cross-border e-commerce new retail, YouA will also enjoy more market space and profit advantages in the field of tax-free consumption.

According to the 2021 performance data of YouA, the revenue during the period was 2.566 billion yuan, an increase of about 11% year-on-year; the net profit attributable to the parent was 131 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of about 6%. The performance was lower than expected, mainly due to repeated epidemics and intensified industry competition. and the impact of the new lease standards.

In the first half of 2022, Youa achieved an operating income of 1.109 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 14.31%. The net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company was 74.79 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 61.56%. The net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company after deducting non-recurring gains and losses. The profit was 66.77 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 65.41%, and the basic earnings per share was 0.0536 yuan.