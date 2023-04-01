Home Business After the dramatic change in Ali, JD.com suddenly announced that it intends to spin off two companies and go public independently–fast technology–technology changes the future
After the dramatic change in Ali, JD.com suddenly announced that it intends to spin off two companies and go public independently

After the dramatic change in Ali, JD.com suddenly announced that it intends to spin off two companies and go public independently–fast technology–technology changes the future

On the evening of March 30, Jingdong Group issued two announcements in succession, announcing that it plans to spin off Jingdong Production and Development, and Jingdong Industry will be independently listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The announcement said,It is suggested that the proposed spin-off will be carried out in the form of a global sale of the shares of JD.com and JD. JD will continue to indirectly hold more than 50% of the equity of JD.com and JD. The two companies will still be subsidiaries of JD.

JD.com Group has submitted a spin-off proposal to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the proposed spin-off, and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has confirmed that JD.com Group can proceed with the proposed spin-off.

The details of the proposed spin-off, including the scale and structure of the global offering, the percentage reduction of Jingdong Group’s equity in Jingdong Industrial Development and Jingdong Industry, etc., have not yet been finalized.

JD Industry was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on November 5, 2019. JD Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, holds approximately 77.95% of the total issued share capital of JD Industry.

JD Industry is an industrial supply chain technology and service provider under JD.comthrough transformative, full-link industrial supply chain digitization, to help its customers achieve supply assurance, cost reduction and efficiency increase.

JD.com was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on January 19, 2012. JD Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, holds approximately 74.96% of the total issued share capital of JD.com.

JD.com is the asset operation and management organization of JD Warehouse REIT. It is also the only warehousing and logistics facility development, operation and management subgroup under JD.com, and holds all the warehousing and logistics facility projects built by JD.com.

JD.com is a leading and fastest-growing modern infrastructure development and management platform in China and Asia, mainly including logistics parks, industrial parks and others.JD.com

Provide customized, comprehensive and intelligent infrastructure solutions, and expand its customer base to third-party logistics, e-commerce, manufacturing, retail and other new economic industries.

After the proposed spin-off is completed, JD Group will continue to operate, among other things, the online retail and e-commerce platform business, offering a wide range of products.

After the news was announced, JD.com’s U.S. stocks opened higher, up to 43.73 US dollars, an increase of 6.22%, after rising by more than 7% before the market; JD’s Hong Kong stocks closed at 163.2 Hong Kong dollars, an increase of 2.58%.

It is worth mentioning that on March 28, Zhang Yong, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, announced the establishment of a “1+6+N” organizational structure, that is, under the Alibaba Group, the establishment of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, Taobao Tian There are six major business groups and multiple business companies including Mao Commerce, Local Life, International Digital Commerce, Cainiao, and Big Entertainment.

This means that each business group of Alibaba will face the market independently, and in the future, qualified business groups and companies will have the possibility of independent financing and listing.

