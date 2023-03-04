The government and the discussion on the electric car

European Commission in the corner after the ‘no’ the ban on the sale of diesel and petrol cars from 2035 of Italy, Germany, Poland and Bulgaria which they have in fact are blocking the entire green car project. A few hours after the announcement of the forced postponement of the vote scheduled for today, a note in bureaucratese from which transpires all the uncertainty for the unexpected stop to a provision that most already considered approved.

The spokeswoman for the EU Commission indicated that “we are committed to implementing what is indicated by the considering as soon as possible, we are discussing the concerns expressed also recently from member states with whom we are in contact. We want to understand better, so it is premature to say which path will be chosen”.

Il considering consists of a clause with which the European Commission is asked to prepare a report by 2026 to establish whether e-fuels can help Europe reach its 100% CO2 reduction target for cars and vans. However, this is a non-binding indication.

In addition to e-fuels, there are also biofuels, a sector in which she is particularly interested Italy, the second European producer. The spokeswoman added that the proposed regulation is based on the principle of technological neutrality and it is precisely this that is contested by Italy, Bulgaria, Poland and Germany.

The postponement of the EU

"The postponement, to a date to be set, of the vote at the meeting of EU ambassadors on the Regulation which provides for the halt to the sale of new diesel and petrol cars from 2035 is an Italian success – comments Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni -. The position of our government is in fact clear: a sustainable and equitable transition must be planned and carried out carefully, to avoid negative repercussions in terms of production and employment. Coreper's decision to return to the issue in due course goes exactly in the direction of technological neutrality that we indicate. It is right to aim for zero CO2 emissions in the shortest possible time, but the freedom must be left to the States to take the path they deem most effective and sustainable. This means not closing the path towards clean technologies other than electricity a priori. This is the Italian line that has found wide acceptance in Europe".

The Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto explains: “The new referral to the EU on the decision regarding the stop to heat engines by 2035 rightly takes into account the strong resistance of some European countries, with Italy in the front row , to an overly ideological setting of the Regulation and not very concrete. Italy has a very clear position: electric cannot be the only solution of the futureall the more if it continues, as it is today, to be a supply chain for the few”.

“Focusing on renewable fuels is also a strategic and just as clean solution, which makes it possible to achieve important environmental results while avoiding heavy negative repercussions in terms of employment and production”, continues Pichetto who concludes: “The decarbonisation of the transport sector remains a priority objective but must take into account national peculiarities and timing compatible with the development of the automotive sector. We hope that this break will also allow other countries and the European institutions themselves to further reflect on such an important issue for citizens and businesses. When I say other paths, I also think to hydrogen. We are convinced that hydrogen can be the main component for heavy transport, trains and Italy is investing heavily in this”.

A result, that of the postponement of the decision to stop petrol and diesel cars from 2035, in which the minister was also a protagonist of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, who was the first, still in the Draghi government, to carry on the battle.

Government discussion

But Meloni government, look now beyond the electric car game. “It is not only about the 2035 Regulation but also – said the Minister of Industry Urso – to other dossiers on which he considers the choices of the European Commission ideological: not just about mobility to force the ecological breakthrough, but also up packaging and the textile sector”. In short, the impasse on the car risks undermining a system of regulations that has always been governed in Brussels by the left-wing parties most closely linked to environmentalism.

That the governments in the Council are faced with the hypothesis of rejection of an agreement on a legislative text agreed with the European Parliament (which also voted on it definitively) and already passed to the preliminary scrutiny of Coreper (Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States of the European Union) and of the ministers concerned, it is rare abbastanza event. Which can actually make school in other sectors as well.

What the front of the no asks about the car

No one wants the whole package rejected. The four countries of the “no” are asking to leave the door open to the possibility of registering new cars and vans beyond 2035 on condition that they are powered by synthetic fuels, the ‘e-fuel’ (clean fuels). It was undoubtedly the Italian position that strengthened the anti-stop front from 2035, reflecting the strong concerns more for the related sector (components) than for the direct automotive sector: they would be at risk according to the trade organizations over 200,000 jobs (67,000 within the next 7 years). Also there is concern about dependency on raw materials: China produces three-quarters of the world‘s batteries. Of the more than 130 lithium battery manufacturing sites in the world today, one hundred are located in China. Concerns also advanced by Germany.

The electric discussion

Germany for its part has a double reason for the no. The problem for the Germans does not only concern the advance of the Dragon in Europe but also the Chinese market itself where the Local automaker BYD is growing at the expense of Volkswagen’s leading role. On the other hand, Europe in terms of production of electric cars has now dropped to third place after China and the United States. And if the car manufacturers of the Old Continent are also accelerating the transition to electric power, the problem of supplies and raw materials gives the Chinese a formidable competitive advantage.

A position also expressed yesterday by‘Acea, the association of European car manufacturers. “The European automotive industry is committed to tackling climate change as quickly as possible, working with all partners. It is doing its best to invest heavily in electrification, build the vertical value chain, and keep jobs.”

Having said this, Acea acknowledges that the technological openness required is essential to maintain “the practicability necessary to respond to various needs and to adapt to changing circumstances”. A very cautious position from which it appears that the 2035 objective should not be overturned but the transition to the green must be achieved with pragmatism. In short, that of the electric is a key match on a global scale. And what will emerge from the talks in Brussels before the new vote on the electric car will be crucial for the fate of the automotive sector. And not only.