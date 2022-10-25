After the embarrassing gas price in Europe doubled several times: the price of natural gas in Texas is infinitely approaching zero profit

At a time when many parts of the world, especially Europe, are still devastated by the energy crisis, the Permian Basin in West Texas, the main oil and gas producing area in the United States, is performing an enviable but laughable scene: Due to the maintenance of the local natural gas pipeline network, the output far exceeds the transmission capacity of the pipeline network, and the local natural gas price is infinitely approaching zero…

According to market data, the price of natural gas at the Waha Center in the Permian Basin fell 85% on Monday to close at $0.41 per million British thermal units, and the lowest was as low as $0.2 per million British thermal units.

In contrast, the benchmark natural gas futures contract in the United States was still trading around $5.20/MMBtu that day, and the price in Europe was closer to $28/MMBtu.

If Waha gas prices fall further into negative territory next, energy producers will effectively be paying others to beg them to ship the “free” gas — something that hasn’t happened in two years.

Why are natural gas prices falling to zero?

Analysts in the U.S. energy industry pointed to the sudden collapse in the price of natural gas in Waha, which is in line with the two key pipelines owned by Kinder Morgan Inc., the largest energy infrastructure company in North America, the Gulf Coast Express and El Salvador. Paso’s maintenance program.

Generally speaking, the price of natural gas in such key oil and gas producing areas is strongly related to the availability of local infrastructure to transport natural gas to areas of high demand, in addition to local production.

And the lack of pipeline capacity has actually been a chronic problem for Permian Basin gas producers for years. Similar regional supply-demand imbalances and price fluctuations tend to occur, especially when pipeline operators have to carry out repairs and preventive maintenance work.

The spread between gas prices in Waha Center, West Texas, and the U.S. benchmark in Henry Hub, Louisiana, has been widening since the end of 2021.

Campbell Faulkner, chief data analyst at OTC Global Holdings LP, said restrictions on the Permian oil and gas pipeline “never eased,” making the region more vulnerable to sudden supply gluts and price swings.

Extreme phenomena are embarrassing

Of course, it should be pointed out that, compared with the unprecedented “negative oil price” scene of WTI crude oil in the United States after the epidemic in 2020, the “negative gas price” situation of Waha natural gas has not occurred in the past two years, but historically But it is not uncommon – there have been 8 “negative gas prices” in 2020, and more than 20 times in 2019.

However, considering the current global energy crisis environment, the extreme phenomenon of Waha natural gas prices plummeting to near zero may still make many people in the industry feel embarrassed: as winter approaches, the US oil supply is abundant, and There is a stark contrast between the worsening energy crisis in Europe.

Tight gas markets in Europe and Asia could have knock-on effects on diesel, coal and electricity markets as governments and utilities scramble for energy, industry sources said.

Lack of pipeline capacity, which has caused gas prices to plummet, could also spark climate concerns.

Much of the natural gas production in the Permian Basin is associated gas, a by-product of crude oil extraction. When pipelines fill up and can’t handle more gas, companies often burn off the excess gas so they don’t have to reduce or stop oil production, a practice known as flaring that has led to a growing number of environmental groups anger and scrutiny from regulators.