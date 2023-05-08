“After the EU vote, stop twenty petrol and diesel cars”

The electric car in Italy does not turn on

The data on enrollments in the first four months of the year confirm the low propensity of consumers for plug-in cars. In fact, in the face of a growth of 26% of total sales on on the electric side, very modest increases were witnessed however they arrive after a 2022 in which the green car had lost 25% of its market share.

“Four positive months for registrations in the entire auto sector shouldn’t lead us to believe that the crisis is behind us – he underlines the president of Federmotorizzazione, Simonpaolo Buongiardino. – We are in fact still far from the pre-Covid situation. Can this recovery be consolidated? Everything will depend on numerous factors, including the availability of new cars, the trend of incentives and the Italians’ propensity to buy”.

The ban on non-electric vehicles imposed by Brussels is worrying

According to Buongiardino, it is the sword of Damocles that weighs the most stop to non-electric vehicles from 2035 imposed by the European Union. “For various reasons, Italy still remains the rear light in Europe in the sales of full electric vehicles – added the president of Federmotorizzazione during a conference in the Lombardy Region. – And the future crux is the choices that will be made in Brussels. Considering that in 2026 a new confirmation evaluation is expected and, with a renewed European Parliament there is confidence that common sense will prevail, saving the internal combustion engine, which feeds a thriving Italian components business, without CO2 emissions and freeing us from the risk of Chinese hegemony”.

“The supporters of electric for everyone and immediately – underlines Buongiardino, –they do not take into account the speed of development of new technologies and new sources, such as hydrogen which is already used today in the production of synthetic fuels and partly introduced into bio-fuels. We are convinced that it is not possible, with the technologies available today, to imagine a single response of energy sources for each type of use, but common sense leads us to imagine different and complementary solutions according to the different needs of use and service”.

Salvini on the attack

A line, that of leaving a door open also to the endothermic, which sees the Minister of Transport and Deputy Prime Minister Salvini deployed. “To avoid having in a few years a green country but with millions of unemployed it is essential that Europe leaves the freedom to individual countries to decide how to achieve this transition – said Salvini. – As the Italian government, we are fighting for technological neutrality and bio-fuel. On the technology front, all electric alone is not transition, it means putting your hands and feet in the hands of China. “In any case – concludes the minister – by 2026 at European level there will be the possibility of revising these rules which, as they are written, do not help anything or anyone”.

The specter of unemployment

And that the forced transition to electric will have a strong impact on the number of jobless emerges from research by the consulting firm Deloitte. The dossier, which is based on a quantitative analysis of the financial performance of almost 300 global automotive supplierscertifies the turbulence in the components (which in Italy is valid over 600,000 jobs).

For Deloitte, the impact of multiple obstacles that have arisen in the last three years and the combined effect of inflation could negatively affect those who are starting a difficult transition from the supply of endothermic components to those for the electric one. Also moving towards more standardized architectures and less complicated could reduce the opportunities (and especially the margins) for suppliers in interacting with car manufacturers.

Not only. Many cautomakers aim to operate all in (i.e. manufacturing the parts in-house) regarding electrification. This is a trend reduces the burden of suppliers external and that is opposite to what happens when operating in the world of internal combustion engines.