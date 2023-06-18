After the joint stock market, A-share city commercial banks followed up and lowered the fixed deposit listing interest rate. Most of them have not made any new adjustments. Will it be lowered in the future?Provider Finance Associates

© Reuters. A-share city commercial banks have followed up and lowered the fixed deposit listing interest rate after the joint stock market. Most of them have not yet made any new adjustments.



Financial Associated Press, June 16th (Reporter Gao Ping)After major state-owned banks and joint-stock banks made a new round of deposit rate adjustments, some A-share city commercial banks followed suit. A reporter from the Financial Associated Press learned from the bank staff that Bank of Qingdao recently lowered the fixed deposit listing interest rate on June 15. Like big banks and joint-stock banks, Bank of Qingdao’s listed interest rate for current deposits has been adjusted from 0.25% to 0.2%, and the listed interest rate for 3-year fixed deposits has been lowered by 15 BP. The listed interest rates for other limited deposits are different. In addition, Bank of Lanzhou also adjusted the listed interest rate today.

A reporter from the Financial Associated Press combed through the official websites of 17 listed city commercial banks and found that after major banks started a new round of deposit rate cuts on June 8, except for the above two banks, most of the listed city commercial banks have not made new adjustments for the time being. However, there are many city commercial banks that have made two adjustments and updates this year, and some banks have made an adjustment shortly before the new round of downgrades by major banks on June 8.

In September last year, after major banks lowered their listed deposit rates, joint-stock banks and local small and medium-sized banks followed suit. The industry believes that after the adjustment of the big banks and the follow-up of the joint-stock banks, the possibility of small and medium-sized banks in other places to follow up cannot be ruled out. However, since the deposit rates of local banks have been lowered for a round in the past two months, whether the bank’s deposit rates will be adjusted next depends mainly on the bank itself and the adjustment of interest rates of similar banks.

Some city commercial banks follow up and some rural commercial banks also carry out a new round of downward adjustment

On June 8, the major state-owned banks launched a new round of deposit rate cuts, and after joint-stock banks made a relay cut on June 12, some listed city commercial banks also followed suit.

The customer service of Bank of Qingdao told a reporter from the Financial Associated Press that on June 15, the bank adjusted the listed interest rate of RMB deposits. According to reports, like the big banks and joint-stock banks, Bank of Qingdao has also lowered the listed interest rate of demand deposits from the previous 0.25% to 0.2%.

Bank of Qingdao’s 2-year and 5-year fixed deposit rates have been lowered differently from those of major banks and joint-stock banks. In this round of cuts, major banks and joint-stock banks lowered their quoted interest rates for 2-year deposits by an additional 10 basis points, and by 15 basis points for 3-year and 5-year deposits. According to the customer service of Bank of Qingdao, the bank’s 2-year and 3-year fixed deposit listing interest rates have been lowered by 15 basis points, from 2.3% and 2.65% to 2.15% and 2.5% respectively; . Judging from the data, the listed interest rate of Bank of Qingdao after this round of reduction is close to that of some joint-stock banks.

In terms of listed city commercial banks, Bank of Lanzhou also lowered the deposit listing interest rate today. Different from Bank of Qingdao, big banks, and joint-stock banks that have been adjusted this round, in terms of demand deposit interest rates, the listed interest rate of demand deposits of the bank has dropped from 0.35% to 0.3%. In addition, unlike the three-year and five-year time deposit rates of major banks and joint-stock banks, which have all lowered their listed interest rates by 15 basis points, the bank’s fixed-term limited deposit listed interest rates have fallen by a maximum of 25 BP. Judging from the data, after the reduction, the listed interest rates of Bank of Lanzhou’s 3-year and 5-year fixed deposits are still significantly higher than those of joint-stock banks. According to the customer service introduction of Lanzhou Bank, the listed interest rates of the bank’s 1-year, 2-year, 3-year, and 5-year time deposits have dropped from 2.25%, 2.75%, 3.1%, and 3.15% to 2.1%, 2.5%, 2.95%, and 3.0%, respectively.

In addition to the above-mentioned city commercial banks, some rural commercial banks have also recently lowered their listed deposit interest rates.

The official account of Guangdong Heyuan Rural Commercial Bank released a new list of deposit interest rates today. The staff of the bank’s sales department told the reporter of the Financial Associated Press that the bank has adjusted the listed interest rate of fixed deposits since June 15. Among them, the listed interest rate of demand deposits has been reduced from 0.25% to 0.2%. The 2-year, 3-year, and 5-year time deposit rates were reduced from 2.36%, 2.86%, and 3.06% to 2.1%, 2.5%, and 2.55%, respectively, with a maximum drop of 51BP. The reduced interest rates are close to those of joint-stock banks.

Guangdong Heshan Rural Commercial Bank will implement the new listing interest rate of RMB deposits from June 16, 2023. Among them, the listing interest rate of current deposits is 0.2%; the listing interest rates of 2-year, 3-year, and 5-year fixed deposits are 2.05%, 2.45% %, 2.45%.

Most of the listed city commercial banks have not made any new adjustments yet. The interest rates of some banks are quite different from those of other banks.

A reporter from the Financial Associated Press combed through the official websites of 17 listed city commercial banks and found that after the joint-stock banks followed up with major banks on June 12, except Bank of Qingdao and Bank of Lanzhou, which lowered the deposit listing interest rates recently, the official websites of other A-share city commercial banks did not disclose new adjustments information.

For example, the latest deposit listing interest rate of Bank of Jiangsu was updated on May 12, and the latest adjustments and update deposit listing interest rates displayed on the official websites of Xi’an Bank and Suzhou Bank are March. However, there are also some banks that made an adjustment shortly before the adjustment of the big banks. For example, the current interest rate implemented by Xiamen Bank is updated on June 1, and Chengdu Bank updates the deposit interest rate on the day when the big bank adjusts (June 8).

Among them, there are many banks that have made two updates and adjustments during the year. For example, the deposit interest rate table of Bank of Nanjing from April 19, 2023 shows that the bank has adjusted the listed interest rate of demand deposits from 0.3% to 0.25%; the interest rate table from May 22, 2023 shows , The bank’s 3-year and 5-year term deposit rates both dropped from 2.9% to 2.8%.

Judging from the data, there are also significant differences in the inter-bank deposit rates of some city commercial banks that have not been adjusted yet. Some banks’ current fixed deposit rates are close to those of some joint-stock banks, and the listed rates for 3-year and 5-year fixed deposits are lower than 3%. As far as the 2-year, 3-year, and 5-year fixed deposit listing rates are concerned, for example, the listing interest rates implemented by Jiangsu Bank on May 12 are 2.35%, 2.8%, and 2.8% respectively; Ningbo Bank is 2.35%, 2.7%, and 2.8% %; The interest rates implemented by Bank of Nanjing on May 22 are 2.35%, 2.8%, and 2.8%; the rates implemented by Bank of Beijing on September 22 last year are 2.4%, 2.65%, and 2.7%.

In comparison, some city commercial banks are significantly higher than others, and the listed interest rates of 3-year and 5-year time deposits are higher than 3%. For example, Xiamen Bank’s 3-year and 5-year interest rates from June 1 are 3.1% and 3.2% respectively; Changsha Bank’s 3-year and 5-year listed interest rates from May 30 are both 3.1%. The listed interest rate updated by Bank of Chengdu on June 8 shows that the bank’s 3-year and 5-year deposit interest rates are 3.2%. The customer service of Bank of Chengdu said that the three-year fixed deposit interest rate of the bank’s branch in Chengdu fell from 3.25% to 3.2% on June 8.

After the adjustment of the big banks, Liu Yinping, an analyst at Rong 360 Digital Technology Research Institute, once said that it is not ruled out that local banks will follow up and lower the deposit interest rate. The adjustment of deposit interest rates mainly depends on its own operations, interest rate spreads, and pressure on deposits, and also refers to the interest rate adjustments of similar banks.