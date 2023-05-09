After the merger of UBS and CS – CS boss Körner leads UBS – banks operate separately for the time being – news

After the forced merger, UBS and Credit Suisse will operate independently of one another “until further notice”. This is reported by UBS.

The integration will take place in stages and should be completed in the next few weeks.

In addition, CS boss Ulrich Körner will switch to the UBS management board.

UBS will initially operate two separate parent companies, UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG. Both companies would continue to operate their subsidiaries and offices, serve their customers and do business with counterparties.

Furthermore, UBS will present the new management team for the then consolidated banking group. Among others, the current CS CEO Ulrich Körner will also become a member of the UBS Group Executive Board upon completion of the transaction. Todd Tuckner replaces Sarah Youngwood as UBS chief financial officer.

According to the information, UBS assumes that the legal conclusion of the transaction will take place in the next few weeks.