After the merger with Credit Suisse – who is affected by the job cuts at UBS/CS? – News

UBS boss Sergio Ermotti will present the figures for the first half of the year on Thursday. Then it should become clearer how things will continue for the employees.

In Switzerland, Credit Suisse currently employs around 17,000 people, while UBS has a good 21,000, so both banks together come to around 38,000 people. It is an open secret that there will be significantly less in the coming months and years. It is still unclear who can stay – and who has to go.

This Thursday the fog will lift a bit. That is when UBS presents its figures for the first half of the year. UBS boss Sergio Ermotti is also likely to announce the long-awaited plans for CS Switzerland. It is to be expected that the fillet of CS will be fully integrated into UBS.

Various figures on staff have been circulating for a long time: In Switzerland, up to 10,000 jobs could be cut, as bank observers have been calculating for months. A plausible number, considering the costs and some of the duplications that arose after the takeover.

It is not a request concert, says HR consultant Klaus Biermann, for example. He expects that the new UBS in Switzerland will have fewer than 25,000 employees in five years. But who has to worry about the job? «I see the greatest danger for people who work in support functions and where there are clear overlaps between CS and UBS. People in the back and middle office.”

In other words, jobs that have been under pressure in the financial sector for years anyway. On the one hand, because digitization has already made some jobs superfluous there, and on the other hand, because after the merger, two employees will inevitably be fighting for a job.

Legend: There is also a lot of duplication in the areas of legal and compliance, says Biermann, i.e. in the legal departments, in marketing and communication, in human resources and in numerous staff functions and the regional organizations. Keystone/Michael Buholzer

And those who lose their jobs or turn their backs on the new mega-bank of their own free will will likely have to accept cuts in wages. Biermann therefore advises “that one is flexible in terms of salary, social plans and social benefits.”

How open is the race for free places?

Many employees are also wondering who is in pole position for the vacancies: CS or UBS employees? That cannot be answered so clearly. UBS Chairman of the Board of Directors Colm Kelleher has repeatedly emphasized that the bar is particularly high for CS executives. This is because the risk culture is massively different. However, UBS boss Ermotti has not escaped the fact that there are also capable staff at CS.

The race for the vacancies should therefore be more open than the UBS management suggests. The IT specialists of both banks should currently be firmly in the saddle. The integration of CS into UBS is probably the largest IT project that Switzerland has ever seen. Every specialist is needed here – at least in the coming months.

Many asset managers and other private and foreign banks use the opportunity for the fallen Credit Suisse.

In general, HR expert Biermann also sees alternatives for the bankers who will lose their jobs in the coming months. Because skilled workers are currently in demand and the market is generally relatively stable. “Many asset managers and other private and foreign banks are taking the opportunity to lose Credit Suisse. They want to build substance not only in front positions, but also in the back and middle office. Accordingly, we see opportunities there.”

Biermann advises that opportunities should be seized quickly. Because the job market in the Swiss financial industry has certainly not grown with one big bank.

