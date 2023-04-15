After the nuclear phase-out: “The coal phase-out will be difficult” | Podcast Economics | DW

Andreas Loechel is a professor at the Ruhr University Bochum and deals with the topics of energy, climate and sustainability. For more than a decade he has been chairman of the expert commission for the Federal Government’s “Energy of the Future” monitoring process and, as lead author, has repeatedly missed his scientific footprint in the reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

In the DW business podcast, he explains what is important now in the energy transition, why the nuclear phase-out will be largely silent and the real challenge of the green transformation in the form of the coal phase-out is still to come.

Editor in the studio: Thomas Kohlmann

Technique: Gerd Georgii

