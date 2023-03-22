Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Closure in no particular order for European stock exchanges at the end of a cautious session marked by expectations for the Federal Reserve which, as expected, raised interest rates by 25 basis points in the evening. The sales, which emerged during the day on banking (down in Zurich Credit Suisse and UBS) and on many financial stocks, held back above all Milan (-0.12% the Ftse Mib) and Madrid (finished in the red by 0.4 %), when Paris (+0.26% the Cac40) and Frankfurt (+0.14% the Dax40) remained above parity with Amsterdam in the pink jersey (+0.76% the Aex). Meanwhile, the indices a Wall Street they move oscillating on parity.

For Lagarde, the primary objective is to bring down inflation

Meanwhile, Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, said she was inflexible in pursuing the objective of lowering inflation: «We will achieve price stability and we will not compromise on our commitment to bring inflation back to 2% in the medium term. To this end, we will follow a solid strategy, which is based on data and sees us ready to act, but without compromising on our primary objective». Fabio Panetta, member of the executive board of the ECB, added that monetary policy must remain “adaptable to changing developments” and restrictive interventions “must be calibrated with prudence because they are already having a strong impact on financing conditions and we want to avoid financial volatility unsolicited”. In this context, the sectors that performed best in Europe were those of retail sales and food, when in Piazza Affari, sales concentrated on managed savings, banks and part of the utility sector.

Leap of Iveco Group, sales on banks

At the bottom of the main segment of Piazza Affari they closed bpm bank (-2.66%), Azimuth (-2.59%) and A2A (-2.05%). Opposite sign for Iveco Group (+3.98%). Positive session also for Amplifon (+1.45%) and for Leonardo (+1.71%), after yesterday announcing orders for about 40 helicopters, of which 25 for the oil & gas sector, and a total value of 470 million euros. The feedback from the management meeting with London analysts was also positive for the former Finmeccanica group. Among financials, Nexi (+1.36%) and Fineco (+0.82%) went against the trend, thanks to the positive opinion of Equita’s analysts, according to whom the company «has a solid, simple and highly liquid balance sheet, with a very solid capital position and high quality loans, exclusively offered to a well-known client base». Campari (+1.24%) and St (+1.05%) also rose. Sales session, however, for Banca Mediolanum (-1.87%), Banca Generali (-1.71%) and Intermpump (-1.47%). For what concern banking sectorBper lost 1.43%, Unicredit -1.26%, Mps -0.74%, Mediobanca -0.65% and Intesa Sanpaolo -0.51 percent.

Spread closes at 184 points, yield rises to 4.18%

Closing in fractional increase for the spread between BTp and Bund on the day of the Fed’s decision on rates. At the end of the session, the yield differential between the Italian 10-year BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity was indicated at 184 basis points, up by 1 basis point compared to yesterday’s closing. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP increased, reaching a last position at 4.18% from yesterday’s 4.10%.

The euro strengthens against the dollar, oil rising and gas falling

On the market for you change , the euro remains strong at 1.0791 dollars (1.0768 at the start and 1.0770 at the close yesterday), after having reached its highest level since last February, climbing above 1.08. The single currency is also worth 143.161 yen (142.62 and 142.38), while the dollar/yen ratio is 132.668 (132.43 and 132.22). As far as energy is concerned, the trend in the price of crude oil is volatile which, at the end of the European markets after US stocks rose beyond expectations, sees the contract deliver May on Brent at 76.2 dollars a barrel (+1.17 %) and that of the same maturity on the WTI at 70.45 dollars (+1.12%). Finally, gas futures in Amsterdam returned to 40 euros per megawatt hour (-5.5%).