Original title: Apple interviewed a ten-year fruit fan after the release of the iPhone 14, and his answer was…

At 1:00 a.m. on September 8 in Beijing, Apple released four models of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max as scheduled under the high-profile A ten-year-old fruit fan next to him: “Apple’s conference has made so many people in the country known as the “Digital Technology Spring Festival Gala”, so what do you think of the latest iPhone 14?”

“iPhone 14? Let me tell you, I think my iPhone 13 can compete with it. The first is the screen design, the appearance is exactly the same as the 13? Can this be called a new update? And I don’t think How big is the upgrade of its imaging system, similar aperture, telephoto, low-light shooting and night scene mode, isn’t this just clearing the inventory and cutting leeks?

In terms of performance, even the chip is the same as the iPhone 13, and the weight of the iPhone 13 is lighter than that of the iPhone 14, and there is less hardware in the body, so there will be more space to release its performance. In terms of the above, the iPhone 13 is not inferior to the iPhone 14 at all”

And the price of the iPhone 14 is actually the same as my iPhone 13, so why should I use the same price as the iPhone 13 to buy a “same” model with almost no obvious upgrades? “

After listening to the answer of this decade of fruit fans, I can’t help thinking: Apple is “cutting leeks” every year, so whether the iPhone 14 series is worth buying.

iPhone images have always been praised, whether it is the iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone X or last year’s iPhone 13 series, they can be called “image classics”.

The front of the iPhone 13 uses a 12-megapixel camera, which also has very strong support for movie effect mode and low-light shooting. The rear camera has the same parameters, but also has telephoto and ultra-wide-angle, and the wide-angle lens also supports sensor-shift optical image stabilization and other functions.

The biggest upgrade of the iPhone 14 series is in the image part, but we can know that the camera parameters of the iPhone 14 and the regular version of the iPhone 13 are similar. On the basis of 13, the iPhone 14 has added a “light image engine”. Although it has a larger aperture, the front camera has added autofocus and sports modes, etc., but this is very tasteless for many users. See also Japan's PKM Painted Canal Cover joins new members! 6 types of elves enter Kurashiki City! -ezone.hk-Game Animation-E-sports Games （iPhone 14 camera parameters） Many people will say that the iPhone 14 has autofocus, so it is more convenient to take selfies, but for most users, the “autofocus” function is rarely used in daily iPhone selfies. When taking a selfie, we usually need to tap the screen to make the image clearer. Although autofocus allows users to no longer tap the screen to focus, when shooting multiple people or people + objects, it is usually necessary to use a large aperture to focus on the background and background of the entire screen. All subjects are in focus, and the autofocus function will automatically focus on the face of the person, thus creating an illusory background. This makes it a very bad experience when we take selfies with friends or want to take selfies that blend people and landscapes. Low-light shots, on the other hand, are more difficult to discern in everyday photos. So for many consumers, the changes Apple made to the iPhone 14 image are not worth mentioning at all. The satellite communication of the iPhone 14 cannot be used in China, and the follow-up fee will be required The satellite communication function, which was far ahead of Huawei by a day, was finally carried on the iPhone 14. At the press conference, Cook told users that we can use custom components and specific software to tell the iPhone in which direction there are satellites, and make SOS emergency contact by sending messages to satellites, finding app shared locations, and more. But it can be said that we do not need this function at all! When will we use satellite communication? That’s when we’re having trouble and the phone doesn’t have a signal. When we turn on the iPhone to find satellites, we usually need a compass to identify the direction for us. For many users now, since they go out for an adventure, they will definitely bring their equipment. Many people will choose the iPhone Watch as a mobile phone. Not to mention the high cost, when we encounter difficulties, where can there be so much leisure to slowly search for satellites? See also iOS 15 Beta version is the most attractive cross-platform multiplayer FaceTime test-ezone.hk-Technology Focus-iPhone In addition, satellite communication is temporarily unavailable in China. We must now make it clear that there are more usage scenarios and crowds of satellite communication in our country. Because more adventurous travelers need to use this technology, but if this technology can only be used in the United States and Canada, basically for users in other countries, this function is just a decoration. Is it possible that we can still use it? Bring your friends, do you often travel to the United States and Canada for adventure? In addition, the satellite communication system is only free for the first two years, that is, 2022-2024, after 2024, we still need to pay a fee to support this function, and due to the superb technology, I believe it is also a lot of money, which is very important for It is even more unacceptable for many users. iPhone 14 is not as good for the priceiPhone 13 Pro after price cut As we all know, Apple has always been a high-end flagship machine with a high price. Compared with the iPhone 14 Pro series, the two ordinary models of the iPhone 14 have obvious gaps, and there is a more obvious gap in technology. But the starting price of the iPhone 14 is the same as the iPhone 13 – starting from 6,999 yuan in the National Bank. As soon as they saw this price, many people said that the price/performance ratio of the iPhone 14 series is very low, but because the iPhone series products for low-income people (iPhone 5C series) have a poor response, and they have been trying to stabilize their position in the mobile phone market, they can only The price is set at the high end, so it is temporarily impossible for the iPhone 14 to be sold at a reduced price. See also Apple iOS 16 beta 6 released: Low battery mode can turn off battery percentage_China IT News Once the iPhone 14 series is released, the iPhone 13 series of the previous generation will usher in a price reduction. As the most cost-effective product of the previous generation, the iPhone 13 Pro is not as good as the iPhone 13 Pro in terms of screen, camera system, and battery life. And the two regular versions of the “Smart Island” iPhone 14 on the iPhone 14 Pro can’t be used either. Therefore, the same chip and the price that is not very different from the original, the iPhone 13 Pro has once again ushered in multiple rounds of price cuts, and the cost performance is far superior. The latest iPhone 14. Although Apple used a 4800-pixel camera on the iPhone 14 Pro series, a more convenient “Smart Island” and a new A16 chip, the iPhone 14 Pro series also discouraged users because of the high price. Apple’s old problem of cutting leeks on the iPhone every year is believed to continue, but this year’s two models of the iPhone 14 Pro series have also caused a lot of splashes – an exclamation mark that supports 120Hz high brushing and can reach a peak value of 2000 nits screen, the fastest and strongest A16 chip in the current mobile phone lineup, and the 48 million pixels that attract photography enthusiasts most. These are the advantages of the iPhone 14 Pro series. I believe that the 14 Pro will also become the most popular among the four iPhone 14 models this year. The popular model, if the wallet is rich, the iPhone 14 Pro series is worth buying. In fact, whether you buy the iPhone 14 series or not, everyone has their own opinions. The iPhone 14 of the “Beggar version of the iPhone 13 Pro” and the iPhone 14 Pro series that lead the new iPhone design are all Apple’s own characteristics. If Apple can break through the design again If the normal version and the Pro version are technically integrated, the corresponding bad points will disappear a lot, and the base of purchasers will also increase.Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

