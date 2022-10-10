Source: Sohu Technology
Produced | Sohu Technology
Editor | Kong Hanyun
According to news on October 10, according to relevant news, since the launch of the iPhone 14 series, the prices of new iPhone 13 series and second-hand products have increased by about 11%, especially the prices of the Pro and Pro Max versions have ushered in a new high in the past six months. Due to the insignificant upgrades of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the rising price of the iPhone 14 Pro series and the lack of supply have made the old models more cost-effective.
It is reported that the iPhone 14 series products have little difference in appearance and hardware compared with the old models. The screen does not use the new Smart Island solution, the image does not use the latest 48-megapixel imaging system, and the processor remains unchanged. make it less attractive.
Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.
