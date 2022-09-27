Original title: After the SIM card slot was removed, netizens reported that the iPhone 14 Pro signal was worse: not as good as the previous generation

Today’s news, according to MacRumors reports, many netizens reflectedThe Verizon version of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the United States frequently dropped calls and had poor signal.

According to an iPhone 14 Pro user,He is at home, the mobile phone signal is only 1-2 bars, while the iPhone 13 signal is full,And the 13 5G network speed is faster than the 14 Pro, I hope iOS can update to solve this problem.

Another iPhone 14 Pro Max user said that the phone would have no signal at all when switching between 4G and 5G.It takes a few seconds to restore, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, also running iOS 16, did not encounter this problem at allhe has submitted a related bug to Apple, hoping to solve the problem.

It is reported that the US version of the iPhone 14 series has cancelled the SIM card slot, and all systems are equipped with eSIM as standard.The chip is directly integrated into the motherboard, without the need for a physical SIM card, and you can access the Internet after opening the package.

It is worth noting that some netizens tried to restore factory settings or upgrade to the latest iOS 16.1 Beta version, but the problem has not been resolved.

Some netizens speculated that the bug may be related to the system or the 5G modem. Apple has not yet responded.

