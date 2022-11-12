[NTDTV, Beijing time, November 11, 2022]Apple suddenly restricted AirDrop, the file-sharing feature of iPhones sold in China, drawing criticism from netizens. This feature could have been used to circumvent CCP censorship or to spread information prohibited by CCP authorities.

On November 10, Apple pushed the iOS and iPadOS 16.1.1 update (build number: 20B101) to iPhone users in China.

Users found that Apple has set the AirDrop feature to be turned off by default through this update. Even if the owner actively turns on this function, it can only last for 10 minutes at most once, and then it will automatically turn off. This means that Chinese iPhone users will no longer be able to turn on AirDrop for everyone for a long time. It is said that this is specially set for the domestic situation in China.

In the past, the AirDrop feature on iPhones allowed unlimited sharing of all types of content, including photos and videos, with nearby Apple devices.

Agence France-Presse reported on the 10th that Apple’s restrictions on the AirDrop function have greatly reduced the possibility of accidentally receiving files from strangers. Previously, the AirDrop feature could be used to transmit information deemed sensitive by the CCP without censorship.

The report specifically noted that the iPhone shareware was accused of being used to spread slogans critical of the ruling Communist Party in public spaces after protesters displayed banners on the Sitong Bridge in heavily guarded Beijing last month.

AFP said it had asked Apple for an explanation about the limited AirDrop feature, but it did not receive a response.

On the tightly-monitored mainland Chinese internet, some netizens have implicitly expressed dissatisfaction with Apple’s move to restrict AirDrop’s delivery capabilities. For example, one user witty left a message asking, “Is Tim Cook a Communist?”

It’s worth noting that in 2017 Apple removed VPN-type software from the company’s app store in China at the request of Beijing authorities, which could help Chinese netizens avoid the CCP’s Great Firewall and browse foreign media sites . Apple has therefore been heavily criticized in the West.

(Reporter Liming Comprehensive Report/Responsible Editor: Yun Tao)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/11/10/a103572142.html