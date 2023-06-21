After the start of the Deutschlandticket, public transport needs to be expanded

According to the VDV, almost half of the ticket subscriptions (46 percent) were subscribed to by passengers who were already regular customers. In addition, there are around 44 percent new subscribers who have used public transport occasionally or more regularly in the past. The proportion of new customers who have hardly ever taken the bus or train has risen slightly and is currently around eight percent. Eleven percent of non-buyers felt that the ticket price of 49 euros was too expensive, and six percent stated that they could not afford the price.

