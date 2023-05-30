After three years of closure, Malpensa terminal 2 reopens

The key points This summer 5 million passengers

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is yet another sign of return to normality, after the Covid storm. From Wednesday 31 May, reopens to airlines and travelers the terminal 2 of Malpensa. And she does it in a profoundly renewed guise. Closed in June 2020 due to the pandemic and the consequent collapse of air traffic, terminal 2 of Milan Malpensa airport is back in operation, confirming itself as the home of easyJet with a brand new look. The goal of Sea, the company that manages the airport and of the British airline, is to improve the travel experience for passengers, from the check-in and control stages to boarding.

Only on the day of reopening are over estimated 20,000 easyJet passengers who will pass through Malpensa terminal 2. A crowded inauguration that will kick off a summer of high expectations for the orange company, in which the latter expects to transport a total of almost 5 million passengers to over 60 destinations, eventually basing 23 aircraft at its main easyJet’s hub in mainland Europe.

This summer 5 million passengers

Says Lorenzo Lagorio, Country Manager of easyJet Italia: «Celebrating our return to terminal 2 of Milan Malpensa airport, together with the 25th anniversary of easyJet’s first flight to Milan and Italy, is a source of pride for us. From May 1998 to today we have transported 90 million passengers to and from this airport, confirming the company’s ongoing commitment to Italy and Lombardy in particular. This summer we plan to have terminal 2 transit almost 5 million passengers for what will effectively be a return to pre-pandemic levels. With 23 aircraft based, over 60 destinations and a team of around 900 people, Milan Malpensa is easyJet’s main base in continental Europe».

Adds Armando Brunini, CEO of SEA: “The reopening of Malpensa terminal 2 is further confirmation that we have recovered pre-Covid passenger traffic and that the pandemic is definitely over”.

However, Terminal 2 will be increasingly oriented towards hosting i likes low costmaking it possible to increase routes to European capitals and reach unprecedented continental destinations.