After US sales approval – Laboratory meat could soon be marketable in the US – News

Contents

Two companies have received approval to sell lab meat in the US. An overview of the opportunities, market risks and prospects.

Why is? The US Department of Agriculture has approved the sale of in vitro meat for the first time. This is laboratory-produced meat, often called laboratory meat or cultured meat. The California companies Upside Food and Good Meat received the approval for cultured chicken meat. For the time being, however, the meat will only be available in selected restaurants in the USA.

Legend: The future? Meat from the petri dish. IMAGO/Wirestock

Why is this important? Much hope is attached to the production of laboratory meat. First of all, it has the advantage that it contains animal proteins without living beings suffering from animal husbandry and ultimately having to be slaughtered.

In order to achieve the climate goals, there needs to be a rethinking of nutrition and thus a reduction in meat consumption.

Jeanine Ammann, an expert in sustainable nutrition, agrees: “The disadvantages of animal husbandry are now well known. Meat production is very resource-intensive and thus contributes to climate change.» Ammann also works as a research associate at Agroscope, the federal competence center for research in agriculture, the food industry and the environment.

In-vitro, laboratory, cultivated: the naming and its effect

Open box Close box

Jeanine Ammann, an expert in sustainable nutrition, emphasizes that the terminology “laboratory meat” could potentially have a negative impact on customer acceptance. “Laboratory meat implies that the meat comes from the laboratory, which doesn’t sound particularly appetizing and reduces acceptance rather than increases it,” says Ammann. The same applies to in-vitro meat, because this is reminiscent of the Petri dish and thus also of the laboratory.

As a first step, Ammann would therefore start with the name and introduce a better designation. “A term like cultivated meat seems to me to be much more value-neutral and more appropriate,” says Ammann.

Does cultured meat help in the fight against the climate crisis? Although there is not yet much data on the sustainability of laboratory meat, according to Ammann, almost everything indicates that its production is less resource-intensive than that of conventional meat. “A central question is certainly where the energy comes from for production,” she says. An example: According to the research centers CE Delft and GFI, the CO₂ footprint of beef can be reduced by up to 92 percent if “green” electricity from renewable energies is used for cultivation.

USA and Singapore as pioneers – and Switzerland?

Open box Close box

After Singapore, the United States is the second country where cultured meat can be sold. How is the situation in this country? Sarah Camenisch is media spokeswoman for the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO). In order for laboratory meat to be sold in Switzerland, a quality control process must first be carried out here. “Laboratory meat is considered a new type of food in Switzerland and in the EU and requires a permit,” explains Ammann. For approval, manufacturers would have to submit a “comprehensive dossier to the BLV.”

Camenisch also says that the BLV has not yet received any such requests. “Even in the EU, no application for a permit has been submitted so far.” However, if a manufacturer meets all licensing requirements and the food is judged to be safe, there is nothing wrong with selling and consuming lab-produced meat. But Camenisch emphasizes: “Laboratory meat is more of a luxury product because it is still very expensive to produce.”

Efforts are also being made in the Swiss retail trade to jump on the bandwagon. For example, Migros is investing in two Israeli start-ups that are working on meat that grows from a cell in bioreactors. It is clear on the part of the orange giant that cultured meat “must be at least as expensive as conventional meat,” says Marcel Schlatter, head of the Migros media office. “Otherwise it is hardly ready for the market.” One is currently “still a bit away” from that.

In general, it can be assumed that cultivated meat can only be produced in large quantities in around ten years and will be available in Migros supermarkets, according to Schlatter. In addition to Migros, other companies such as Mirai Foods have also set themselves the goal of being able to offer cultivated meat at fair prices.

Ammann also emphasizes: “In order to achieve the climate goals, we need to rethink nutrition and thus also reduce meat consumption.” However, it is not realistic to assume that everyone will be vegetarian or vegan in the future. Here, the production of cultured meat offers an alternative.

What other advantages are there? Ammann explains the quality of the products and the manufacturing process. “For example, you don’t have the problem of antibiotics and production is much easier to scale than animal husbandry.” If an animal is also slaughtered, waste products are produced. This is different with in vitro meat.

Are there any disadvantages? Ammann, who also has a background in disgust research, sees a risk above all in consumer acceptance. “New technologies can have a lot of potential, but if they are not accepted, it can greatly delay their establishment.” This can be seen, for example, in genetic engineering.

In addition, it is said from various sources that cultured meat is still very expensive. Ammann explains: “The biggest hurdle is currently the price, closely followed by consumer acceptance.” The cultured meat has to be affordable to make it into retail. However, Ammann is “confident that a lot of innovation is currently happening in this area”. The sustainable nutrition expert does not rule out that the product will be on retail shelves in a few years or maybe even a few months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

