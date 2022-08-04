Home Business Afternoon Commentary: Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.15%, UHV and semiconductors strengthened – yqqlm
Business

2022-08-04 11:33

Source: Securities Times e Company

Author: Xu Qingtianmei

Securities Times · e company

Xu Qingtianmei

2022-08-04 11:33

Securities Times e company news, the three major A-share indices fluctuated and adjusted after opening high. On the disk, the UHV concept performed strongly, with the daily limit of 10 stocks such as Tongguang Cable, and the CXO concept, semiconductor, silicone concept, Eastern and Western computing, vocational education, winemaking and other sectors were among the top gainers; automotive, coal, military, Sectors such as photovoltaic inverters fell. Individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 2,800 stocks in the two cities rising.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

