Afternoon Commentary: Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.15%, UHV and semiconductors strengthened

Securities Times e company news, the three major A-share indices fluctuated and adjusted after opening high. On the disk, the UHV concept performed strongly, with the daily limit of 10 stocks such as Tongguang Cable, and the CXO concept, semiconductor, silicone concept, Eastern and Western computing, vocational education, winemaking and other sectors were among the top gainers; automotive, coal, military, Sectors such as photovoltaic inverters fell. Individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 2,800 stocks in the two cities rising.