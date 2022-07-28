In early trading on the 28th, the three major stock indexes rose, and the trading volume of the two cities increased. As of the close at noon, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.57% to 3294.42 points, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.69%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.56%; the half-day transaction between the two cities was 6,316 yuan. On the disk, sectors such as semiconductors, components, machine tool manufacturing, and securities rose, while sectors such as highways and special steel weakened. Concepts such as automotive chips, consumer electronics, and integrated die-casting were active, and concepts such as lithium ore and monkeypox weakened.

Soochow Securities pointed out that under the background of the overall abundant liquidity, in the stock market environment, the concept of weighted blue chips and themes emerge one after another. Based on the upcoming events that will affect macro factors, the high probability of short-term liquidity downturn has ended, and the volatility of the market is expected to increase in the next few days. In terms of operation, it is recommended to avoid crowded hype on the track. After the 4 CSI 1000 ETFs are raised, they will enter a concentrated position building period. In the short term, it will bring passive incremental funds to the small-cap style, so be cautious about chasing up.

In terms of macroeconomics, Changjiang Securities believes that under the continued high inflation pressure in the United States, the Federal Reserve continued to raise interest rates by 75BP on the basis of last month’s 75BP hike, and raised the target range of the federal funds rate to 2.25%-2.5%, and the pace of tightening has not stopped. . Looking ahead, it is expected that the Fed may continue to raise interest rates in September, but the rate of interest rate hikes may fall back to 25-50BP, while the probability of not raising interest rates in November and December may increase. For major asset classes: 1) The short-term adjustment of U.S. stocks may be coming to an end, and it is expected to usher in a rebound; 2) 10Y U.S. bond yields still have the risk of a slight upward trend, which may continue to decline with the weakening of the economy; 3) The dollar will continue to decline in the short term Weak, but still expected to remain strong in the second half due to the relatively greater uncertainty facing the European economy.