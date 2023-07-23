Against dengue fever: Takeda Singen/Konstanz is developing a vaccine

Takeda vaccinates the world against dengue fever – large new building in Singen for vaccine production put into operation

The pharmaceutical company Takeda, based in Singen, is investing 300 million euros to produce a vaccine against dengue fever. The vaccine is likely to become increasingly important for the region due to climate change.

Takeda has invested a good three billion euros in developing the vaccine against dengue fever.

Dengue fever is considered one of the top ten threats to global health by the World Health Organization (WHO). Around 400 million people worldwide become infected with the dangerous viral disease every year, which can also be fatal. The main symptoms are a sudden fever of up to 40 degrees, chills, exhaustion and severe headache and body aches.

