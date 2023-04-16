Home » Against “embarrassing” forecasts: DWS CEO bets with employees
Against "embarrassing" forecasts: DWS CEO bets with employees

Against “embarrassing” forecasts: DWS CEO bets with employees

Stefan Hoops, CEO of the DWS Group, was previously Head of Corporate Bank at Deutsche Bank.
In the face of inaccurate expert forecasts, the CEO of the DWS Group, which belongs to Deutsche Bank, hit his employees via Linkedin a bet.

You should bet with him on financial markets, geopolitics or basketball. He’ll take over the other side and invite them for a one-on-one and drink if they win. first had „Bloomberg“ reported.

According to Bloomberg, the first three students to beat him in this BeatTheCEO bet could choose between a DWS box seat at Bundesliga soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt or a chat with a DWS board member of their choice.

Stefan Hoops has had enough of expert statements such as “Prices should rise from now on” or “I can see that interest rates will eventually fall”. Such statements are “like saying that there will probably be an NBA champion,” wrote the CEO of the DWS Group on Friday on the LinkedIn career network. DWS is the wealth management division of Deutsche Bank. “It’s embarrassing how many ‘experts’ can get away with this level of cautious imprecision,” says Hoop.

That’s why he proposed a “Beat the CEO” bet to all employees of the DWS Group on Friday, including all students and aspiring wealth managers. In order to train their forecasting skills, they are asked to predict an event or outcome – from the areas of financial markets, geopolitics or basketball. He would automatically bet on the opposite outcome – and buy successful employees a coffee or drink in a one-on-one meeting. first had Bloomberg reports.

According to the business outlet, the first three students to beat him in the bet received special prizes. They could choose between a DWS box seat at the Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga game or a one-on-one meeting with any DWS board member. The post has already garnered over 200 comments.

