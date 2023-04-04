Selvaggia Lucarelli against Minister Lollobrigida: “He graduated from the Cusano University from the sofa”

Hard hit of Wild Lucarelli a Francesco Lollobrigida. After the words of the Minister of Agriculture who from Verona, inaugurating the 55th edition of Vinitaly, had invited “those with basic income to work in agriculture”, the journalist enters the tackle.

Wild Lucarelliin fact, publishes on its Twitter profile the biography of Lollobrigida which states that the minister graduated in Law from the Cusano University, renowned telematic hub. Thus, the journalist launches the jab: “But then Minister Lollobrigida, the one for whom instead of being on the sofa with Basic income young people should go to the fields, he graduated from the sofa at home at the Cusano telematic university”.

But then Minister Lollobrigida, the one for whom young people should go to the fields instead of being on the sofa with the citizen’s income, graduated from the sofa at home at the Cusano telematic university. 😉 pic.twitter.com/R0qgtHAwiC — Selvaggia Lucarelli (@stanzaselvaggia) April 4, 2023

Within a short time, many users responded to the provocation of Lucarelli. “You have a thousand ways to attack them, you are choosing the most absurd one. You basically don’t work because you often work from your home office and your pc? Come on…”, comments a user, not particularly appreciating the attack on the journalist’s minister.

“Belittling online universities doesn’t seem like the right approach to me… Many have nothing to envy to dusty traditional institutes, and above all they cater to those who don’t have the possibility of having their parents keep them for five years to study”, comments another user.

But there are also those who just didn’t like the post by Wild Lucarelli: “A degree is obtained by studying in books… you can do it on the sofa, in a chair or lying down on a lawn… the important thing is to arrive at the end to know the things that have been studied. His comment is ridiculous as usual,” one user tweeted. Now, all that remains is to see if the minister Lollobrigida he will pick up on the provocation.

Subscribe to the newsletter

