Agathe Monpays, who is the baby CEO at the head of Leroy Merlin

Agathe Monpays, the very young new managing director of Leroy Merlin

She is a woman and she is only 28 years old there new managing director of Leroy Merlin France, the transalpine multinational born exactly one hundred years ago and which operates in the field of large-scale distribution (large-scale retail trade) of DIY, do-it-yourself, construction, gardening, decoration and bathroom furnishings. Agathe Monpays will officially take office next September, as announced by the company, taking over from the outgoing CEO Thomas Bourdetwhich instead will join the management committee of Adeo, the parent company of the brand Leroy Merlinowned by Mulliez family.

There are two big ones differences between the new CEO Monpays and Bourdet, which make this change of guard striking. In fact, the new management will now be entrusted to a woman, no longer to a man – the historic habit of all large groups – and who in addition, has over twenty years younger than the outgoing CEO.

Leroy Merlin, retail gains a double impetus: towards young people and towards women

This is an absolute novelty in the panorama of top positions in Europe and beyond. The only other example of a female CEO and younger than Monpays is Roya Mahboob. Afghan entrepreneur, who became CEO at just 23 years old and appointed by Time just two years later among the 100 most influential people in the world. Here too, however, there is a difference in favor of the French CEO, Mahboob has created a business in the tech sector, which is notoriously driven by new recruits and which par excellence is subject to a lightning-fast generational turnover. Conversely, the retail, solid but constitutively more “crystallised”now it finally proves as much momentum towards the new generations.

