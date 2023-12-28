Agcom: decreasing users on paid video on demand platforms

Listen to the audio version of the article

The number of users of platforms that offer video on demand (VOD) services exclusively for a fee is decreasing, albeit slightly: in September there were 15.3 million surfers, a slight decrease (-23 thousand internet users) compared to the same month of 2022. The data emerges from the fourth issue of the Communications Observatory of Agcom (the Communications Regulatory Authority) referring to the first nine months of the year.

The decline of Netflix, the stability of Amazon Prime

According to the Observatory, in the first nine months of the year, Netflix recorded approximately 8.8 million unique users, a slight decrease (-1.7%) compared to the same period in 2022. Next we find Amazon Prime Video with 6, 5 million visitors and a growth of 0.9% compared to the same period of the previous year. Disney+, with an average of over 3.5 million internet users, and Sky/Now, with average unique users of 1.1 million, recorded growth of +0.9% and +16.4% respectively, while Dazn (2 .1 million average unique users) records a decline of -10.8% compared to the first nine months of 2022 but the company points out that the Agcom data refers to desktop and mobile traffic and does not include connected traffic TV (as indicated by the Observatory).

Users’ time online is decreasing

The analysis of browsing time on the main video streaming sites that offer exclusively paid services reveals a decrease of 9.4% in September 2023 compared to September 2022. While the analysis of the overall hours spent by navigators on the various platforms in the first nine months of 2023, an overall contraction emerges, albeit with varying intensity, for the main operators with the sole exception of the Comcast/Sky Now service (growing by 22.2%).

In detail, Netflix went from approximately 291 million hours in the first nine months of 2022 to 272 million hours in the same period of 2023, recording a reduction of 6.6%; similarly, Amazon Prime Video also sees the time dedicated to consulting its sites and applications contract (-23.2%, from 52 million hours in the first nine months of 2022 to 40 million hours in the same period of 2023), so such as Disney+ and Dazn, both in decline if we consider the overall hours spent by users on the related sites and applications (which went, respectively, from 22 to less than 18 million hours and from 8 to 5 million hours of total browsing in the first nine months of 2022 and 2023). Even the video on demand (VOD) platforms that offer free services, with 36 million unique browsers connected in September 2023, recorded, on an annual basis, an audience contraction of approximately 2.4 million subjects.

Mediaset in first place among free platforms

In this regard, considering the first nine months of 2023, among the free VoD platforms, the most visited in terms of average monthly unique users were News Mediaset Sites (22.4 million), Sky TG24 (9.7 million) and RaiPlay ( 7.4 million). According to the Agcom Observatory, the navigation time relating to this type of site can be estimated at approximately 26 million hours last September, a decrease of over one million hours compared to September 2022.

