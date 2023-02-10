Tussle over President Giacomo Lasorella’s anti-piracy report

While the telecom sector suffers, a power struggle takes place in the rooms of the regulator, financed with the money of the operators. To the commissioner Elisa Giomi the report by the number one of the authority in the House hearing on the anti-piracy law proposals did not go down well. E he accused Lasorella of moving in total autonomy without respecting the advice. And he then attacked the employees of the authority, considered overpaid, receiving a sharp denial from the unions on the numbers relating to salaries and means made available to workers.

“Once again President Lasorella has made public statements that are not reflected in reality and which commit the Authority without however the Council having ruled on the matter, as our regulation would provide. It is one of the critical aspects of the Authority’s current management that I have been highlighting for some time” declared Giomi, wanted in Agcom by the pentastellata senator Alessandra Majorino.

At the center of the battle are the new anti-piracy powers

According to President Lasorella, with the same resources, the authority is not able to finance new monitoring activities, in addition to those already existing in other sectors. But for Giomi, that also voted against a series of measures on Tim, things would not be in these terms because the money and human resources are there. In fact, every year, like the other supervisory authorities, Agcom drains around 150 million euros of contributions from the supervised entities with which it finances all the expenses.

“Regarding the adequacy of human and economic resources with respect to the new tasks, Agcom has 350 employees who receive an average of around 150,000 euros a year in salary and have work tools such as offices, computers, software, energy, etc. for a value of another 150 thousand euros each, with an outlay of over 300 thousand euros per person per year” the commissioner clarified. Finally he added: “it is questionable that a staff with a similar endowment could have problems of availability on holidays and semi-holidays or of overall functionality due to the new tasks assigned to Agcom in the matter of anti-piracy, as supported by the president”.

The reaction of the workers’ union was immediate

The Fiba-Cisl she immediately intervened to clarify the numbers reported by the commissioner. “In fact, at least two thirds of the Authority’s workers have a salary that is far from 150,000 euros indicated by you and the workers who approach you have decades of service e curriculum vitae that have nothing to envy to those of managers of private operators in the communications sector” reads a note from the union.