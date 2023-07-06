Agency to coordinate the subsidiaries in the Pd plan for industrial policy

Listen to the audio version of the article

How can we support our industry in the challenge of the dual energy and digital transition? It has been too long since real industrial policy has been implemented in Italy, this is the premise from which the Democratic Party starts. That on July 6th it presents its “Enterprise tomorrow” plan that Il Sole 24 Ore is able to anticipate.

Developed under the direction of the economic manager Antonio Misiani, former Deputy Minister of Economy in Conte 2, «Enterprise tomorrow is an open proposal, a starting point on which we will start a comparison with the economic and social forces, the university world and research, local administrators – it is written in the document -. With the aim of collecting proposals, evaluations, integrations useful for defining, together, an industrial policy strategy in Italy». A strategy that will naturally be available to political forces, both possible allies of the opposition and majority forces.

French model

Among the most innovative and qualifying proposals of the plan of the main opposition party there is undoubtedly an Agency to coordinate the companies in which the State has a shareholding placed under the supervision of the MEF: «The Agency, which has as its reference model the Agence des partipations de l’Etat (Ape) created in 2004 in France, exercises the functions of the State as a shareholder, with the aim of identifying and defining strategic missions, supporting state-owned companies in their development or transformation, making coherent the action of public administrations with the strategies of individual investee companies, within the framework of a single country vision».

Ecological conversion of manufacturing

Also noteworthy is the proposal for a fund for the ecological conversion of manufacturing to be financed with the additional revenue from the so-called global minimum tax (estimated for Italy at around 3 billion euros a year from 2024): «A program must be defined for the ecological conversion of the manufacturing industry (“Italy 2035″) through discussions with the stakeholders in a permanent partnership table attended by representatives of the social partners, the Government, the Regions, the autonomous Provinces, the local authorities, the system university and research”. Much attention is then paid to training with a plan that provides for a “pact for training” to facilitate cooperation between the public and private sectors, targeted courses for Ict and digital crash skills for SMEs, the strengthening of technical and professional institutes, a increase in scholarships for Stem graduates and the restoration and strengthening of Training 4.0.

“Future destination” tax credit

Finally, some points of the long document that the economic team of the Democratic Party, with the help of the groups of the Chamber and Senate, deems particularly necessary and qualifying should be noted: a reorganization of the incentives for investments in tangible and intangible capital goods through a credit unified tax “future destination”; the introduction of a digital transformation voucher (a tool intended to support companies in the purchase of design solutions, services or technologies that improve productivity); “accelerate renewables” to encourage the energy independence of SMEs, i.e. the establishment of a tax credit with a duration of at least three years with percentages to be applied inversely proportional to the size of the plant on the basis of the different power classes of the plants (with an extra incentive for those who decide to reclaim asbestos roofs and roofing).