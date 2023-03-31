According to news from DoNews on March 30, Agile Group (3383.HK) released its 2022 annual performance announcement on the 30th. The announcement shows that the group’s annual turnover was RMB 54.034 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 26.01%; gross profit was 1.001 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 94.74%; the net loss was about 13.37 billion yuan, which was Agile’s first loss since its listing.

Agile said that the company’s performance loss in 2022 is mainly affected by factors such as the unfavorable operating environment of the real estate industry, foreign exchange fluctuations, decline in investment income, and increased provision for asset impairment in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards.

In addition, in 2022, Agile’s total borrowings will be 59.486 billion yuan. As of December 31, 2022, Agile’s total cash and bank deposits were 16.091 billion yuan; the net debt ratio was 57.3%, an increase of 6.5 percentage points from December 31, 2021.