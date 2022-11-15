Home Business Agile Holdings (00186) Announces Subsidiary EMERSON RADIO CORP. Interim Results Net Loss of US$1.23 Million Narrowed 20.49% YoY | Agile Holdings_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Agile Holdings (00186) Announces Subsidiary EMERSON RADIO CORP. Interim Results Net Loss of US$1.23 Million Narrowed 20.49% YoY

Agile Holdings (00186) Announces Subsidiary EMERSON RADIO CORP. Interim Results Net Loss of US$1.23 Million Narrowed 20.49% YoY

Agile Holdings(00186) Released the unaudited financial results of the listed subsidiary EMERSON RADIO CORP. for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The subsidiary achieved a net income of US$3.374 million during the period, a year-on-year decrease of 13.73%; a net loss of 1.23 million US dollar, narrowed 20.49% year-on-year; basic net loss per share was $0.06.

