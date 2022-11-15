On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]
Agile Holdings(00186) Released the unaudited financial results of the listed subsidiary EMERSON RADIO CORP. for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The subsidiary achieved a net income of US$3.374 million during the period, a year-on-year decrease of 13.73%; a net loss of 1.23 million US dollar, narrowed 20.49% year-on-year; basic net loss per share was $0.06.
