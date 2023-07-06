Home » Agnelli, 36 million in dividends to the Dutch heirs. And 203 million to the Italian taxman
Business

by admin
Agnelli, reduced assets and balance with the Italian tax authorities. The 2022 budget

Big checks are on the way for the heirs of the Agnelli family and they come from Holland. Giovanni Agnelli Bv closed the balance 2022 and made a decision, decrease the assets to pay maxi dividends to the various branches of the family for a total of 36 mln and not only.

It also results in a payment of 203 million to the Italian tax authorities. Here are the details. Less assets – we read in Milano Finanza – to remunerate the various branches of the Agnelli-Elkann. The 2022 financial statements of Giovanni Agnelli Bv, the safe of the dynasty which holds the 52% of Exor Nv. Share that in recent days has allowed the same safe to collect a dividend of 55.2 million euros.

Read also: Berlusconi’s testament, Marina and Pier Silvio the majority of Fininvest

See also  Civil Protection, agreement with the National Union Pro Loco of Italy

