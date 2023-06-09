Agnelli inheritance, Marella’s works of art and jewels: the 160 million in the safe

Legacy Agnelli, here is Marella’s treasure that is never mentioned

The eternal contention of family on the inheritance of Lambsyesterday recorded a new chapter in this intricate saga that sees opposites Margherita to his children. The court of Torino accepted the request of the lawyers of the three Elkann to suspend the proceeding pending the definition of two lawsuits pending in Swiss. Meanwhile, details are emerging patrimony. In bank accounts, Marella Caracciolowidow of the lawyer Gianni – we read in the Messaggero – had cash for 6.6 millionpossessed land and villas for a market value of 67 million and in his houses he guarded artwork and jewelry for 54 million. Donna Marella, who died in February 2019, sixteen years after her husband Gianni Agnelli, he left everything to his grandchildren John, Lapo and Geneva Elkann.

Including one Panda 4×4 of 2013. In total – continues Il Messaggero – a heritage of about 160 million. And it is precisely this legacy that has set against mother, children and half-siblings. Margherita Agnelli thus lost the first round in the lawsuit on the inheritance of his mother Marella – and indirectly of his father Gianni Agnelli – against his first three children John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann. Margherita pizza he asked to come back in the inheritance of the mother, disputing among other things the validity of the agreementssettlements and successors stipulated in 2004 on the basis of Swiss law. Now it will be up to the Swiss judges first to untangle this legal tangle, before the ball can possibly return to Torino.

