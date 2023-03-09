Home Business Agrarian President warns of further price increases
Agrarian President warns of further price increases

In view of the currently high food prices, farmers’ president Joachim Rukwied warns of further political guidelines that could lead to additional price increases. “If the federal government supports the EU’s proposals to halve the use of pesticides, the cultivation of domestic fruit and vegetables will continue to decline significantly,” he told the editorial network Germany (Thursday editions). “Then food prices will continue to rise.”

In his statements, Rukwied referred to the planned EU reduction target of halving the use of pesticides by 2030. He also pointed out that the minimum wage, which has been raised to twelve euros since last October, is also affecting prices. “One thing is clear: our farmers also need these higher prices in order to be able to continue farming at all,” he said. “These political guidelines make food expensive.”

