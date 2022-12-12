Home Business Agreement between Intesa and Unoenergy: receivables assigned for 500 million
Agreement between Intesa and Unoenergy: receivables assigned for 500 million

Agreement between Intesa and Unoenergy: receivables assigned for 500 million

Intesa Sanpaolo and the Unoenergy group (with operational headquarters in Sanremo) sign an agreement in Liguria – the bank’s first in the area – for the transfer of tax credits linked to the superbonus, for a value of 500 million euros for four years. With this operation, since September the bank has assigned loans for approximately 2.7 billion, with the mechanism of the “fourth assignment”.

The group led by Carlo Messina and Unoenergy, for 20 years one of the main private operators on the national territory for the supply of natural gas, electricity and energy efficiency services, have therefore signed the pact for the transfer of tax credits linked to the superbonus. Intesa Sanpaolo, moreover, was the first Italian bank to fully implement the Aid decree, which provided for the transfer to the business world.

Restart the assignment of credits

The contract with Unoenergy, explains a note, “responds to the logic of progressively restarting the credit transfer market: the goal of the Intesa group is to involve a large number of companies to expand its fiscal capacity, which is now saturated”.

In fact, companies “are the essential and decisive counterpart for boosting the transfer market with a view to relaunching and expanding the business, as well as providing support to numerous Ligurian and national companies in the construction sector and to families in difficulty due to the blocking of sales”.

Give feedback to companies

Thanks to the agreement with Unoenergy, the bank will be able to more easily «give feedback to customers waiting to be able to assign their credits, assuring them of regulatory compliance and maintaining the rigorous attention paid so far in document verification. A method that has allowed Intesa – continues the note – to build a portfolio of quality credits and which today facilitates their withdrawal without risk for customers, with a distinctive offer model on the market”.

