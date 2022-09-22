Listen to the audio version of the article

Agreement between Philip Morris Italia and Coldiretti in support of the Italian tobacco supply chain. Two measures in particular have been put in place for growers: the increase in the prices of Virginia Tobacco and the advance payment of the contribution envisaged by the contract, linked to the eco-energy sustainability parameters of the supply chain. The first initiative aims to support producers in a moment of greatest need for expensive energy and critical issues related to adverse weather conditions, the second however aims to continue the path of sustainability of the supply chain in the medium-long term.

Already last February Philip Morris Italia and Coldiretti had signed a “save harvests” agreement with which to face the energy price increases, with these two additional measures the additional investment by Philip Morris rises to 11 million euros. These are initiatives that are part of a supply chain agreement signed between Coldiretti and Philip Morris and which represents a unicum in the tobacco sector, where investments in quality, innovation, digital transition and environmental sustainability are continually stimulated.

“We are aware that the eco-energy and digital transition process is necessary to face the challenges of the medium term – underlines Cesare Trippella, Head of Leaf Eu of Philip Morris – at the same time, we must work with the entire supply chain, to implement initiatives of optimization and simplification aimed at mitigating the impacts of future economic situations and thus remain competitive in the international context “.

For Gennarino Masiello, president of the National Tobacco Organization Italy and national vice president of Coldiretti, the economic interventions implemented represent “a gesture of concrete responsibility on the part of Philip Morris and an important sign of attention for farms in this moment of strong uncertainty and instability “.

The measures implemented are part of the strategic partnership launched by Philip Morris since the early 2000s with the Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies, as well as for over 10 years with Coldiretti, through investments for over two billion euros in the agricultural supply chain. Italian tobacco, the most important in Europe in terms of production volumes and number of employees, about 50 thousand.