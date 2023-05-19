Home » Agreement between San Marino and the United Kingdom, stop double taxation
Agreement between San Marino and the United Kingdom, stop double taxation

The Republic of San Marino ha signed an agreement for the elimination of double taxation with the United Kingdom (DTA). To sign in London with the Finance Secretary of the Treasury, Victoria Atkins the agreement on tax matters was the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Luca Beccariaccompanied by the Honorary Consul in the British capital Maurice Bragagni.

The treaty represents an important milestone in the bilateral relationship and an important instrument for strengthening economic and financial relations, for which it creates a solid legal basis. “This is a historic agreement for San Marino. From here begins a new page for the Republic in its relations with the great countries of the world,” he said Beccari.

The agreement falls within the framework of the already excellent bilateral relations between London and San Marino which, even recently, have obtained a significant strengthening, both through the definition of significant bilateral agreements – among the most recent the Memorandum of Understanding between the respective Governments and the youth mobility scheme “Youth Mobility Scheme” – both through the exchange of visits, institutional events in the cultural sphere and collaborations at the highest levels, among which that of the Interparliamentary Friendship Group between San Marino and the United Kingdom stands out.

Before signing the agreement, one of the first of its kind signed by the United Kingdom after its exit from the European Union, Beccari met with the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, the Parliamentary Undersecretary for Europe, Leo Docherty and the Minister for Dominic Johnson Investments. (Ticker)

