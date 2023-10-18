Agreement: China promotes Argentina’s access to the yuan

China‘s yuan.

Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

China has increased Argentina’s access to the yuan as part of a currency swap agreement.

According to the Argentine president, the country can now claim 6.5 billion US dollars worth of yuan instead of the previous 5 billion US dollars.

With the move, Argentina is trying to shore up its peso, which has stumbled amid economic turmoil.

Argentina will have more access to the Chinese yuan as part of a foreign exchange deal falling peso to support.

The increase is part of a previous swap agreement completed in 2023 and marks the second time that Argentina has done so Chinese central bank taps into it.

“China has increased the amount and instead of $5 billion we will now receive $6.5 billion,” said Argentine President Alberto Fernandez sea ​​Reuters to Radio 10 in China. “Every time we have gone through difficult times, Xi Jinping’s government has supported us. This is an important step so that production (in Argentina) does not come to a standstill.”

A currency swap is an agreement between two central banks that simultaneously exchange a specific amount of currency with the promise to repay it at an agreed interest rate.

Argentina’s swap deal with China will allow the country to replenish its foreign exchange reserves, which have all but disappeared during the economic crisis. Inflation has skyrocketed to 138 percent, and the central bank has raised interest rates to 133 percent in response. The Dollar Reserves have fallen to a negative level.

China is challenging the dollar in global finance

Meanwhile, Argentina’s increasing reliance on the yuan is another example of de-dollarization as some countries seek to move away from the dollar.

China has that worldwide use of the yuan promoted as a challenger to the dollar in global finance, entering into several currency swap agreements in recent years.

Others South American countries have turned to the yuanand Egypt last week for the first time Yuan-denominated “panda bonds” issued. Russia also uses it Chinese yuan to accommodate a growing number of commercial transactions with other countries to handle.

But despite Argentina’s recent move toward the yuan, the country faces a presidential runoff this weekend, and leading candidate Javier Milei plans to dollarize the economy and eliminate the peso altogether.

