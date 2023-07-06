Agreement with Simest to grow SME exports

Fourth edition of the Smart Internationali Tour

The fourth edition of Smart International Tour is underway, a project launched in 2020 by Intesa Sanpaolo in which 1,500 SMEs have already taken part. This year’s initiative will have the collaboration of Simest, the company of the CdP Group which since 1991 has supported the growth of Italian companies abroad. Export is strategic for our economy considering that it absorbs about 50% of the value of manufacturing production. A vocation made mainly by Small and Medium Enterprises, which alone are worth about 52% of Italian exports, unlike other European countries such as France and Germany where 85% of exports are covered by large companies.

Program coordinated by the Banca dei Territori

Starting from these numbers, the first cycle scheduled for 2023 includes four webinars aimed at Italian corporate clients of Intesa Sanpaolo’s Banca dei Territori, led by Stefano Barrese, in synergy with the international network of the IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division, led by Mauro Micillo, and with the International Subsidiary Banks Division led by Marco Elio Rottigni, in order to further enhance business opportunities abroad for SMEs operating in the countries served by the group’s international network covering around 40 countries including branches, representative offices and banks.

